पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

परेशानी:हरिपुर गांव को जोड़ने वाली सड़क में रेनकट, हादसे की बनी रहती आशंका

सलखुआ4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सड़क पर बना रेन कट।
  • स्थानीय ग्रामीणों ने प्रशासन से सड़क मरम्मत की मांग की

प्रखंड के पूर्वी कोसी तटबंध से हरिपुर गांव को जोड़ने वाली मुख्य पक्की सड़क में जगह-जगह बने रेनकट से वाहन चालकों को हर वक्त हादसे की आशंका बनी रहती है। कई बार बाइक चालक दुर्घटना के शिकार हो चुके हैं। फिर भी स्थानीय प्रशासन एवं जनप्रतिनिधियों की नजर इस सड़क पर नहीं पहुंच रही है। सड़क के इस दुर्दशा से पिछले छह माह के भीतर दर्जन भर बाइक सवार दुर्घटना के शिकार हो चुके हैं। हालांकि इन दिनों सिमरी बख्तियारपुर विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर विभिन्न दल व निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी एवं समर्थकों की टोली गांव-गांव का दौरा कर जनसंपर्क अभियान चलाने में जुटे हैं। उक्त सड़क सितुआहा तटबंध के स्लुईस गेट से हरिपुर गांव के समीप खगमा रेल पुल तक एक दर्जन से अधिक स्थानों पर बड़े-बड़े रेन कट बन गया है। जिससे वाहन व बाइक चालक को आवाजाही में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इसके बाद भी इस सड़क की बदहाली पर किसी का ध्यान नहीं है। उक्त सड़क की मरम्मत के लिए कोई कदम उठाया नहीं जा सका है। ग्रामीण मंटु यादव, राजेश कुमार, दीपक कुमार एवं हरदेव यादव आदि ने प्रशासन से सड़क मरम्मत कराने की मांग की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें