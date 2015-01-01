पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अगलगी कि घटना:चूल्हे की चिंगारी से लगी आग में 5 परिवारों के 11 घर जले

सरायगढ़-भपटियाहीएक घंटा पहले
टेंगराहा गांव में अगलगी में उजड़े आशियाना को निहारता पीड़ित परिवार।
  • किशनपुर थाने के लालगंज पंचायत अंतर्गत टेंगराहा वार्ड तीन की घटना

किशनपुर थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत लालगंज पंचायत के टेंगराहा वार्ड 3 में सोमवार की दोपहर आग लगने से 5 अलग-अलग परिवारों का 11 घरों सहित संपत्ति जलकर राख हो गई। घटना में भोला यादव के तीन घर, दिलीप यादव, रुपेश यादव, शिव शंकर यादव व सिकेंदर यादव के दो-दो घर जलकर राख हो गए। जिससे घर में रखा अनाज, कपड़ा, बर्तन, फर्नीचर, जेवरात, कागजात सहित लाखों रुपए की संपत्ति जलकर राख हो गई। आगजनी की घटना में पीड़ित गृहस्वामी कुहुक लाल यादव ने बताया कि परिवार के सभी लोग दोपहर में खाकर अपने काम पर चले गए। अचानक दिन के करीब 11 बजे चूल्हे की चिंगारी से पांच अलग-अलग परिवारों के टीना का आवासीय घर सहित अन्य फूस की घरों में आग लग गई। दमकल के पहुंचने पर बुझाई जा सकी आग : घर में रखी वस्तुएं, फर्नीचर, सामान, अनाज, कपड़ा, जरूरी कागजात एवं हजारों रुपए नगद जलकर राख हो गए। वहीं, स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही लोगों ने पहुंचकर कड़ी मशक्कत से आग पर काबू पाया गया। घटना की सूचना अग्निशमन विभाग को दी गई। मौके पर पहुंचकर आग पर काबू पाया गया। जबकि आगजनी की घटना की सूचना पुलिस को दी गई। स्थानीय लोगों ने पहुंचकर पीड़ित परिवारों को हर संभव सरकारी सहायता मिलने का भरोसा दिलाया। इस संबंध में पीड़ित गृहस्वामी ने किशनपुर सीओ व थानाध्यक्ष को आवेदन देकर न्याय की गुहार लगाई है। सीओ संध्या कुमारी ने कहा कि कर्मचारी को भेजकर जांच करवाई जा रही है। रिपोर्ट मिलने पर आगे की प्रक्रिया अपनाई जाएगी।

