कार्रवाई:कोसी पूर्वी तटबंध के किनारे से हटा कब्जा, भपटियाही बाजार के अतिक्रमणकारियों को 5 दिन की मोहलत

सरायगढ़-भपटियाही38 मिनट पहले
अवैध निर्माण को हटवाते जल संसाधन विभाग के अधिकारी व मौजूद पुलिस। - Dainik Bhaskar
अवैध निर्माण को हटवाते जल संसाधन विभाग के अधिकारी व मौजूद पुलिस।
  • जल संसाधन विभाग के एसडीओ मनोज सहनी ने पुलिस के सहयोग से हटवाया अतिक्रमण

कोशी पूर्वी तटबंध किनारे लोगों द्वारा अवैध रूप से घर बनाने को लेकर गुरुवार को जल संसाधन विभाग के एसडीओ मनोज सहनी ने पहुंचकर भपटियाही पुलिस के सहयोग से घर बना रहे लोगों से अतिक्रमण हटवाया। उन्होंने बताया कि जगह-जगह कोसी पूर्वी तटबंध के किनारे लोगों द्वारा अवैध रूप से घर बनाया जा रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि कोसी पूर्वी तटबंध किनारे जल संसाधन विभाग की जमीन को अतिक्रमण मुक्त को लेकर अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। ताकि लोग घर का निर्माण नहीं कर सके। मौके पर कनीय अभियंता महंत किशोर दास, कनीय अभियंता रविंद्र प्रसाद , एएसआई दसाई राय सहित अन्य पुलिस बल मौजूद थे। वहीं, एनएच-327 ए पर भपटियाही बाजार में अतिक्रमण को लेकर अंचलाधिकारी संजय कुमार ने पुलिस के माध्यम से बाजार को अतिक्रमण मुक्त संबंधित नोटिस तमिला कराया गया है। नोटिस में बताया कि भपटियाही बाजार स्थित एनएच-327 ए पर अतिक्रमण को लेकर दुकानदारों को पांच दिनों की मोहलत देकर अतिक्रमण मुक्त करने का निर्देश दिया है। बताया कि अतिक्रमण मुक्त नहीं होने के कारण संबंधितों के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

पिपरा में विशेष सर्वेक्षण कार्यों का निरीक्षण करते जिला बंदोबस्त पदाधिकारी।
पिपरा में विशेष सर्वेक्षण कार्यों का निरीक्षण करते जिला बंदोबस्त पदाधिकारी।

भूमि के स्वामित्व संबंधी विवरण भरकर शिविर में जमा करें : सुनील कुमार

पिपरा| राजस्व व भूमि सुधार विभाग द्वारा पिपरा अंचल में चल रहे विशेष सर्वेक्षण कार्यों का जिला बंदोबस्त पदाधिकारी सुनील कुमार ने बुधवार को निरीक्षण किया। पिपरा अंचल के शिविर-02 के विशेष सर्वेक्षण कार्यों का औचक निरीक्षण कर सुनील ने बताया कि पिपरा शिविर 02 अंतर्गत 21 विशेष सर्वेक्षण अमीन, 02 कानूनगो और शिविर प्रभारी सह विशेष सर्वेक्षण सहायक बंदोबस्त पदाधिकारी हैं। इन्हें 21 राजस्व गांव में सर्वेक्षण करना है। सर्वेक्षण का उद्देश्य समस्त भूमि संबंधी सूचनाओं का एकीकृत प्रबंधन कर एकीकृत, सरल व प्रभावी सेवाएं देनी हैं। विशेष सर्वेक्षण में रैयतों की भूमिका अहम है। उनकी जिम्मेदारी है कि वे अपनी भूमि के स्वामित्व संबंधी विवरण, खेसरावार प्रपत्र 2 में भरकर शिविर में जमा करें। वंशावली प्रपत्र 3(1) में भरकर, आवश्यक कागजात के साथ जमा करें। जिला बंदोबस्त पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि सुपौल के 5 अंचलों में भूमि संबंधी विशेष सर्वेक्षण कार्य चलाए जा रहे हैं। इन 5 अंचलों सुपौल, पिपरा, त्रिवेणीगंज, छातापुर एवं प्रतापगंज शामिल हैं। इन पांचों अंचलों में सर्वेक्षण के लिए 12 शिविर में प्रतापगंज में एक, पिपरा में दो और सुपौल, छातापुर, त्रिवेणीगंज में तीन-तीन शिविर बनाए गए हैं।

