पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दुघर्टना:अज्ञात वाहन की ठोकर से निजी शिक्षक की मौत, शाम छह बजे तक एनएच जाम

सरायगढ़-भपटियाही2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किशनपुर थाना क्षेत्र में एनएच-57 पर झाझा के समीप हुई दुर्घटना, मुआवजे की मांग को लेकर आक्रोशितों ने किया एनएच-57 जाम

किशनपुर थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत एनएच 57 पर झाझा के समीप गुरुवार की शाम अज्ञात वाहन की चपेट में आने से एक व्यक्ति की घटना स्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। मृतक की पहचान बनैनिया पंचायत के 50 वर्षीय हन्नान के रूप में हुई। स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि मृतक हन्नान भपटियाही बाजार से एनएच 57 के रास्ते साइकिल से झाझा की तरफ जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान सामने से से आ रही अज्ञात वाहन ने जोरदार ठोकर मार दिया। जिससे घटनास्थल पर ही हन्नान की मौत हो गई। घटना के बाद आक्रोशित लोगों ने शव रख कर एनएच 57 जाम कर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। जिस कारण एनएच की दोनों किनारे वाहनों की लंबी कतारें लग गई एवं यातायात बाधित होने से लोगों को भारी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा। स्थानीय लोगों घटना में शामिल वाहन को पकड़ने एवं मृतक के परिजनों को उचित मुआवजा देने की मांग पर कर रहे थे।

मुआवजा देने की मांग मानने पर लोगों ने तोड़ा जाम
घटना की सूचना मिलते ही आरडीओ अरविंद कुमार, सीओ संजय कुमार व किशनपुर पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर लोगों को समझाने का प्रयास किया। लेकिन लोग मानने को तैयार नहीं थे और जाम शाम 06 बजे लगा रहा। बनैनिया निवासी मृतक हन्नान वर्तमान में झाझा गांव में रहते थे। वे प्राइवेट ट्यूशन टीचर थे। घटना को लेकर मृतक के परिवार में कोहराम मचा है। किशनपुर थानाध्यक्ष सुमन कुमार ने बताया कि घटना स्थल पर पहुंचकर जानकारी ली गई है। थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि शव कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम हेतु सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया गया। पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजन को सुपुर्द कर दिया जाएगा। बीडीओ अजीत कुमार, सीओ सन्ध्या कुमारी एवं थानाध्यक्ष सुमन कुमार के पहल पर आक्रोशितों ने जाम समाप्त किया। इस बाबत मौजूद अधिकारियों ने कहा कि सरकारी स्तर से जो भी सहायता मिलना है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें