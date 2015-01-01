पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कौतूहल:शाहकुंड में मिली बुद्ध की सात फीट की पाल कालीन प्रतिमा

शाहकुंड8 मिनट पहले
  • नाला निर्माण के लिए खुदाई के दौरान निकली, बायां हाथ खंडित, लाेगाें ने कहा-यहीं पर स्थापित हाे, पुलिस से भिड़े
  • एक घंटे रोड जाम, बीडीओ के समझाने पर माने

शाहकुंड के मुख्य बाजार में नाला बनाने के लिए खुदाई के दौरान शुक्रवार काे करीब सात फीट ऊंची गौतम बुद्ध की प्रतिमा मिली। उसका बायां हाथ खंडित है। मिट्टी से सनी हाेने के कारण अभी यह पता नहीं चल पाया है कि यह किस पत्थर की बनी है।

प्रतिमा मिलने की सूचना पर वहां ग्रामीणों की भीड़ जुट गई। जिप अध्यक्ष टुनटुन साह ने इसकी जानकारी डीएम को दी। इसके बाद बीडीओ और थानाध्यक्ष ने प्रतिमा काे अपने कब्जे में ले लिया। इसका ग्रामीण विरोध करने लगे।

उनका कहना है कि प्रतिमा को यहीं स्थापित किया जाए। इससे पुलिस और ग्रामीणाें में झड़प भी हो गई। लोगों ने मुख्य बाजार की सड़क को एक घंटे तक भी जाम कर दिया। विश्व सनातन संसद के जिला उपाध्यक्ष राजन कुमार ने पुलिस पर मारपीट करने का भी आरोप लगाया, लेकिन थानेदार ने इससे इंकार किया।

बीडीओ अमर कुमार मिश्रा के समझाने पर मामला शांत हाे गया। प्रशासन का कहना है कि खुदाई स्थल के पास दो समुदायों के घर हैं। ऐसी परिस्थिति में किसी भी प्रकार की चूक से शांति बिगड़ सकती है। बीडीओ ने बताया कि प्रतिमा को थाने में सुरक्षित रखा है। वरीय अधिकारियाें के निर्देश पर अागे का काम हाेगा।

प्रतिमा पर तंत्रयान शाखा का है प्रभाव : डॉ. पवन

टीएमबीयू के प्राचीन भारतीय इतिहास, संस्कृति एवं पुरातत्व विभाग के सहायक प्राध्यापक डॉ. पवन शेखर ने कहा कि यह तंत्रयान शाखा के प्रभाव वाली प्रतिमा लगती है। यह पाल कला का नमूना है। इसे वज्रयान भी कहा जाता है। बौद्ध धर्म में वज्रयान का उल्लेख महायान के आनुमानिक चिंतन से व्यक्तिगत जीवन में बौद्ध विचारों के पालन तक की यात्रा के लिए किया गया है।

प्राचीन अंग महाजनपद के विक्रमशिला का परिक्षेत्र वज्रयान शाखा का प्रधान केंद्र रहा है। 8वीं शताब्दी में पाल शासकों ने बौद्ध धर्म की इस शाखा के विकास में अपना संरक्षण प्रदान किया जिसके कारण पाल शासकों के शासनकाल में निर्मित कला शैलियों पर वज्रयान या तंत्र यान का प्रभाव दिखता है।

विक्रमशिला महाविहार की स्थापना आठवीं शताब्दी में पाल शासक धर्मपाल ने की थी और इससे संबंधित कलाकृतियों का निर्माण इस क्षेत्र में होता रहा था। जिससे इस क्षेत्र को पाला स्कूल आफ आर्ट के क्षेत्र के रूप में जाना जाता है। यह प्रतिमा उसी कड़ी की हो सकती है।

