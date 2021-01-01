पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चोरी की वारदाते:सिकंदरा में एक ही रात में 3 दुकानों के ताले टूटे

सिकंदरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • व्यापारियों ने बाजार बंद कर प्रदर्शन किया

चौराहे के गीजगढ़ रोड पर सोमवार रात चोर एक मेडिकल सहित तीन दुकानों के शटर तोड़कर हजारों रुपए का समान सहित नकदी चुराकर ले गए। सुबह घटना की सूचना मिलते ही व्यापारियों ने एकत्रित होकर रोष जताया। व्यापारियों ने दुकानें बंद कर आक्रोश जताया। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने मामले का जायजा लिया।पहली वारदात : गीजगढ़ रोड स्थित देव मेडिकल के मालिक विश्राम गुर्जर ने बताया कि सोमवार शाम को दुकान बंद कर गए थे। सुबह शटर टूटा हुआ मिला तथा दुकान से करीब 50 हजार रुपए की नकदी सहित दवाइयां व बोर्नविटा के डिब्बे गायब मिले।दूसरी व तीसरी वारदात : वही समीप दो कपड़ा व्यापारी दुकान पहुंचे तो उनके भी शटर टूटे हुए मिले। इनमें से एक दुकान से 50 हजार रुपए से अधिक व दूसरी से 25 हजार के कपड़े चोरी हुए।

गश्त बढ़ाने की मांगघटना को लेकर व्यापारियों में आक्रोश व्याप्त हो गया। व्यापारियों ने कुछ देर आंशिक रूप से बाजार बंद कर विरोध जताया। सूचना मिलते ही मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने घटना का जायजा लिया। व्यापारियों ने पुलिस गश्त बढ़ाने तथा जल्द चोरी का खुलासा करने की मांग कही। पुलिस ने व्यापारियों को जल्द ही वारदात का खुलासा करने का आश्वासन दिया। गौरतलब है कि गत महीने में चोर इसी रोड से एक फैंसी स्टोर की दो दुकानों के शटर तोड़कर लाखों रुपए का सामान चुराकर ले गए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser