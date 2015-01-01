पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरक्षण आंदोलन:दिल्ली-एमपी-हरियाणा में भी होगा गुर्जर आंदोलन

सिकंदराएक घंटा पहले
  • युवा गुर्जर महासभा ने बैठक के बाद लिया निर्णय, राजस्थान के बाहर भी आंदोलन फैलाएंगे

युवा गुर्जर महासभा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष शिवपाल गुर्जर ने कहा कि युवा गुर्जर महासभा राजस्थान में चल रहे आरक्षण आंदोलन को तेज करने के लिए उत्तरप्रदेश, हरियाणा, दिल्ली, पंजाब, मध्य प्रदेश एवं महाराष्ट्र तक आंदोलन चलाएगी। राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष गुर्जर ने कहा कि दिल्ली में महासभा की हुई बैठक में यह निर्णय लिया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि राजस्थान के आंदोलन को तेज करने के लिए अन्य राज्यों में आंदोलन चलाने का निर्णय लेकर विभिन्न राज्यों से आए प्रतिनिधियों को आंदोलन की कमान सौंपी गई। जिस पर विभिन्न राज्यों से आए प्रतिनिधियों ने आंदोलन चलाने का संकल्प लिया। राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष गुर्जर ने कहा कि प्रदेश में वर्षों से चली आ रही आरक्षण की मांग को लेकर राजस्थान सरकार व गुर्जर समाज के बीच 13 फरवरी 2019 को जो समझौता हुआ था।उसको सरकार लागू नहीं कर रही है। समझौते में बैकलॉग एवं प्रक्रियाधीन भर्तियों में 5 प्रतिशत आरक्षण को तुरंत प्रभाव से लागू करने की बात पर सहमति बनी थी, लेकिन सरकार ने ऐसा नहीं किया। सरकार ने गुर्जर समाज को कई बार धोखा दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि गुर्जर समाज ने अपने 72 लोगों का बलिदान दिया है।इसके बाद भी सरकार लगातार गुर्जर समाज को धोखा दे रही है। इसी को लेकर गुर्जर आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति के संयोजक कर्नल किरोड़ी सिंह बैंसला के नेतृत्व में समाज ने पीलूपुरा में पड़ाव डाल रेलवे ट्रैक जाम किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि हमारी सरकार से मांग है कि पूरे देश के गुर्जर समाज की भावना को ध्यान में रखते हुए तुरंत प्रभाव से 5 प्रतिशत आरक्षण जो बैकलॉग व प्रक्रियाधीन भर्तियों में मिलना है, उसको लागू करें तथा 1252 कर्मचारियों का नियमितीकरण करने एवं गुर्जर आरक्षण में दर्ज मुकदमे हटाए जाने सहित सभी मांगों पर विचार कर उनका निस्तारण करें।उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार ने मांग नहीं मानी तो राजस्थान के आंदोलन को तेज करने के लिए दिल्ली, हरियाणा, उत्तरप्रदेश, पंजाब, मध्यप्रदेश एवं महाराष्ट्र तक आंदोलन चलाया जाएगा।बैठक के दौरान राष्ट्रीय प्रमुख महासचिव लोकेश गुर्जर, राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष भगवान मुक्कड़, एडवोकेट करमजीत सिंह, राष्ट्रीय महासचिव सुरेश भाई बजाड़, राष्ट्रीय सचिव रमेश गुर्जर, हरिराम बैसला, महावीर भूमला, हरियाणा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष चौधरी कर्मसिंह, उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष डॉ, निर्भय सिंह गुर्जर, महाराष्ट्र प्रदेश अध्यक्ष डॉ विजय पाटिल, मध्य प्रदेश के संयोजक दिलीप गुर्जर सहित अन्य पदाधिकारियों ने भाग लिया।

