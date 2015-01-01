पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंदोलन करेंगे गुर्जर:मांगें न मानी तो महाराष्ट्र, यूपी, हरियाणा, दिल्ली व एमपी में भी आंदोलन करेंगे गुर्जर

सिकंदरा3 घंटे पहले
युवा गुर्जर महासभा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष शिवपाल गुर्जर ने कहा कि युवा गुर्जर महासभा राजस्थान में चल रहे आरक्षण आंदोलन को तेज करने के लिए उत्तरप्रदेश, हरियाणा, दिल्ली, पंजाब, मध्य प्रदेश एवं महाराष्ट्र तक आंदोलन चलाएगी। राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष गुर्जर ने कहा कि दिल्ली में महासभा की हुई बैठक में यह निर्णय लिया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि राजस्थान के आंदोलन को तेज करने के लिए अन्य राज्यों में आंदोलन चलाने का निर्णय लेकर विभिन्न राज्यों से आए प्रतिनिधियों को आंदोलन की कमान सौंपी गई। विभिन्न राज्यों से आए प्रतिनिधियों ने आंदोलन चलाने का संकल्प लिया। प्रदेश में वर्षों से चली आ रही आरक्षण की मांग को लेकर राजस्थान सरकार व गुर्जर समाज के बीच 13 फरवरी 2019 को जो समझौता हुआ था। उसको सरकार लागू नहीं कर रही है। समझौते में बैकलॉग एवं प्रक्रियाधीन भर्तियों में 5 प्रतिशत आरक्षण को तुरंत से लागू करने की बात पर सहमति बनी थी। उन्होंने कहा कि गुर्जर समाज ने अपने 72 लोगों का बलिदान दिया है। इसके बाद भी सरकार लगातार गुर्जर समाज को धोखा दे रही है। इसी को लेकर गुर्जर आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति के संयोजक कर्नल किरोड़ी सिंह बैंसला के नेतृत्व में समाज ने पीलूपुरा में पड़ाव डाल रेलवे ट्रैक जाम किया है। हमारी सरकार से मांग है कि पूरे देश के गुर्जर समाज की भावना को ध्यान में रखते हुए तुरंत प्रभाव से 5 प्रतिशत आरक्षण जो बैकलॉग व प्रक्रियाधीन भर्तियों में मिलना है, उसको लागू करें तथा 1252 कर्मचारियों का नियमितीकरण करने एवं गुर्जर आरक्षण में दर्ज मुकदमे हटाए जाने सहित सभी मांगों पर विचार कर उनका निस्तारण करें। सरकार ने मांग नहीं मानी तो राजस्थान के आंदोलन को तेज करने के लिए दिल्ली, हरियाणा, उत्तरप्रदेश, पंजाब, मध्यप्रदेश एवं महाराष्ट्र तक आंदोलन चलाया जाएगा।

