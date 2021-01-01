पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:पहाड़ा नदी का पुल ध्वस्त नदी में गिरा ट्रक, दो घायल

सिकटी4 घंटे पहले
सिकटी प्रखंड क्षेत्र के बरदाहा से चरघरिया होते हुये भपटिया जाने वाली सड़क में चरघरिया के पास पहाड़ा नदी का पुल मंगलवार को धराशायी हो गया। इस दौरान एक बड़ा हादसा जरूर टल गया। गिट्टी से भरा ट्रक भपटिया ले जाने के क्रम में मंगलवार को पुल सहित ट्रक नीचे गिर गया। जिसमें ट्रक ड्राइवर व उनके सहयोगी गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया है। जिसे ग्रामीणों की सहयोग से अररिया ले जाया गया। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि ट्रक ड्राइवर व उनके सहयोगी की स्थिति चिंताजनक बतायी जा रही है। जानकारी के मुताबिक दस चकिया ट्रक नंबर बी आर 11 एस 9645 अररिया से गिट्टी भर कर भपटिया ले जा रहा था। जैसे हीं गिट्टी भरा ट्रक चरघरिया पुल के पर चढ़ा ट्रक पुल सहित नीचे गिर गया जिसमें ट्रक ड्राइवर व उनके सहयोगी गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से ट्रक ड्राइवर व उनके सहयोगी को अररिया ले जाया गया है। समाचार लिखे जाने तक ट्रक ड्राइवर व उनके सहयोगी का नाम पता नहीं चल पाया है। यहां बता दें कि चरघरिया पुल पूर्व से हीं झुका हुआ था, लेकिन प्रशासन ने इस झुके हुये पुल का कभी सुध नहीं लिया। चरघरिया पुल के झुके हुये रहने के कारण दैनिक भास्कर ने प्रमुखता से खबर भी प्रकाशित किया था, लेकिन प्रशासन द्वारा इस पुल पर भारी वाहनों के आवाजाही पर कभी रोक नहीं लगायी। यहां बता दें कि पुल के बगल में पुल का निर्माण कार्य चल रहा है। यदि प्रशासन द्वारा भारी वाहनों पर रोक लगा देती तो आज पुल ध्वस्त नहीं होता, तथा भपटिया, चरघरिया सहित दर्जनों गांव का सीधा संपर्क भंग नहीं होता।

