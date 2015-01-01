पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:21 दिन में 4 सौ फीट नाला का नहीं हो सका निर्माण, यातायात प्रभावित

सिमरी बख्तियारपुर3 घंटे पहले
संवेदक द्वारा घरों के सामने छोड़ा गया अधूरा सड़क व नाला निर्माण कार्य। सड़क के बीचो बीच बिना ढ़क्कन खुला नाला।
  • रानीहाट ढाला से माल गोदाम जाने वाली सड़क के बगल में नाला निर्माण
  • सड़क पर मिट्टी, गिट्टी और बालू रखे जाने से लोगों को परेशानी

नगर पंचायत के रानीहाट ढाला से माल गोदाम जाने वाली सड़क के बगल में बन रहा नाला से विगत 21 दिन से सड़क पर आवागमन प्रभावित है। स्थिति ये है कि मजदूर के भरोसे बन रहा इस नाला को तो देखने वाला कोई नहीं है। सड़क पर मिट्टी, गिट्टी एवं बालू के रख देने से लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। स्थिति तब और गड़बड़ हो जाती है जब रानीहाट ढाला पर जाम लगता है। नगर पंचायत से ढाला से दक्षिण सड़क के किनारे नाला का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। सड़क पर आवागमन को बाधित कर दिया है। पर्व-त्योहार को लेकर लोग बाजार आते है। लेकिन सड़क पर मेटेरियल से अवरुद्ध हो जाने के कारण उक्त सड़क से पूरी तरह से आवागमन बंद है।
अधूरा काम होने की वजह से लोगों की परेशानियां बढ़ी
जानकारी के अनुसार लगभग 400 फीट लंबा नाला बनाया जा रहा है। लेकिन मात्र 400 फीट नाला निर्माण करने में संवेदक एवं इंजीनियर की अनुपस्थिति में इस नाला का निर्माण मनमाने ढंग से किया जा रहा है। 21 दिन से नाला बन रहा है, लेकिन पूरा नही हुआ है। लोगों को काफी दिक्कत का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

सात निश्चय योजना से निर्मित सड़क एवं नाला निर्माण अधूरा

सोनबर्षाराज | क्षेत्र के लगमा पंचायत में सात निश्चय योजना से बनी ढ़लाई सड़क एवं नाला आमजनों के लिए सुविधा की जगह समस्या बनकर रह गई है। पंचायत के वार्ड नंबर 11 में लाखों की लागत से सात निश्चय योजना के तहत रविन्द्र झा के घर से विलास झा के घर तक बनाई गई ढ़लाई सड़क एवं नाला घनी आबादी वाले मोहल्ले में अधूरी छोड़ दी गई है। घर के सामने अधूरे पड़े नाला व सड़क व बीच सड़क पर छोड़े गए गड्ढे आमजनों के लिए जानलेवा है। जिस कारण पैदल आवाजाही में भी हर वक्त हादसा होने का अंदेशा बना रहता है।
प्राप्त जानकारी अनुसार उपरोक्त सड़क के लिए दो प्राक्कलन क्रमशः 13 लाख व 9 लाख का बनाया गया है जिसमें 60 फीसद लगभग साढ़े 13 लाख की राशि का वार्ड क्रियान्वयन प्रबंध समिति के अध्यक्ष पूरण सादा व सचिव वालकृष्ण झा द्वारा उठाव किया जा चूका है। बावजूद इसके सड़क के बीचो-बीच निकाले गए नाला बिना ढक्कन दिए खुला छोड़ दिया गया है तथा बीच बस्ती में नाला व सड़क अधूरा छोड़ दिया गया है। यहीं नहीं योजना पूरी होने से पूर्व ही अधूरी सड़क दरकती जा रही है। जाहिर है लोगों की सुविधाओं के लिए बनी योजनाएं आफत बनकर रह गई हैं।उक्त बाबत सोनबर्षा के बीडीओ कैलाशपति मिश्र ने कहा कि मामले की जानकारी मिली है जांच कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

