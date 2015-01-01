पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध:लाभुकों ने पीडीएस दुकानदार के खिलाफ एसडीओ कार्यालय के समक्ष किया प्रदर्शन

सिमरी बख्तियारपुर42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डीलर के विरुद्ध एसडीओ कार्यालय के सामने प्रदर्शन करते लाभुक।
  • दो माह से राशन वितरण नहीं करने पर सहुरिया-बसाही गांव के लाभुक नाराज

सलखुआ प्रखंड के पूर्वी कोसी तटबंध के भीतर दियारा क्षेत्र के चानन पंचायत के सहुरिया-बसाही गांव के दर्जनों जन वितरण प्रणाली उपभोक्ताओं ने मंगलवार को डीलर के विरुद्ध एसडीओ कार्यालय परिसर में प्रदर्शन किया।पीडीएस लाभुकों ने निशान एवं हस्ताक्षरयुक्त आवेदन एसडीओ को देकर उचित कार्रवाई की मांग की है। आवेदन में लाभुकों ने कहा है की पूर्व में हमलोगों का डीलर अरविंद कुमार गुप्ता गांव के ही थे। जिनसे बड़े आसानी से हर महीने खाद्यान्न व किरासन तेल मुहैया होता था। पूर्वी कोसी तटबंध के अंदर सलखुआ प्रखंड के सहुरिया-बसाही गांव के सैकड़ों महिला-पुरुष पीडीएस लाभुकों ने विगत दो माह से डीलर द्वारा राशन-किरासन का वितरण नहीं किये जाने पर अनुमंडल कार्यालय परिसर में विरोध-प्रदर्शन कर एसडीओ कार्यालय में आवेदन देकर डीलर के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई करने की मांग की। आवेदन में कहा गया कि हम सभी कोसी नदी के अंदर सहुरिया-बसाही गांव के अधिकांश महादलित व अत्यंत पिछड़ा वर्ग के लाभुक हैं। विगत दो माह से हमलोगों को डीलर शमशेर आलम व राम बहादुर पासवान की दुकान से जोड़ दिया गया है। इन लोगों का घर व दुकान कोसी नदी के उस पार तटबंध के कछार पर अवस्थित कटघड़ा पुनर्वास में है। जिसकी दूरी करीब 6 किलोमीटर है। लाभुकों को डीलर की दुकान पर पहुंचने के लिए जान जोखिम में डालकर नाव की सवारी करना पड़ता है। वहीं डीलर को राशन-किरासन वितरण करने बोला जाता है तो उठाव नहीं होने का बहाना बनाते है। डीलर द्वारा अपशब्द के साथ धमकी देकर भगा दिया जाता है। लाभुकों ने वर्तमान डीलर पर राशन का उठाव कर कालाबाजारी करने का आरोप लगाकर पूर्व के डीलर से ही अनाज वितरण कराने की मांग की है। प्रदर्शनकारी खिरेर सादा, केकेल सादा, चुनचुन देवी, रजिया देवी, फुलिया देवी, परमीला देवी, रंजीत सादा, सकीना देवी, साबो देवी, नीलम देवी, सलिता देवी, सुकनी देवीसमेत सैकड़ों का नाम आवेदन में शामिल है। इस बाबत सिमरीबख्तियारपुर एसएफसी गोदाम का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे डीएम कौशल कुमार ने कहा कि मेरे पास शिकायत आने पर जांच करवाकर उचित कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें