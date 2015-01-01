पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:पटरी पर फंसी बाइक, इंटरसिटी एक्स. आई तो रेलवे पुल से कूदकर युवक ने बचाई जान

सिमरी बख्तियारपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बाइक सवार को बचाने में कोसी नदी के पुल पर इमरजेंसी ब्रेक लगने के बाद खड़ी ट्रेन।
  • धमारा घाट स्टेशन के समीप पुल सं.-51 की घटना, पटना से सहरसा आ रही थी ट्रेन
  • हादसे के बाद करीब 30 मिनट तक खड़ी रही ट्रेन, लोगों की लगी भीड़

सोमवार दोपहर बाद राजेंद्र नगर से सहरसा आ रही 03228 इंटरसिटी स्पेशल ट्रेन से बड़ी दुर्घटना टल गई। बाइक सवार को बचाने में ट्रेन के चालक ने इमरजेंसी ब्रेक लगाया। ट्रेन को नजदीक आता देख बाइक सवार को पुल से कुद कर अपनी जान बचानी पड़ी। इसके बाद ट्रेन के इंजन से बाइक टकराकर पूरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। इंटरसिटी स्पेशल बदला घाट स्टेशन से धमारा घाट के लिए 12:30 पर खुली थी। ट्रेन की रफ्तार करीब 30 से 35 किलोमीटर थी। जब ट्रेन कोसी नदी की उपधारा पुल संख्या 51 पर पहुंचने वाली थी तभी मोटरसाइकिल सवार एक व्यक्ति रेल ब्रिज पार कर रहा था। ट्रेन को आते देख अचानक वह घबरा गया और मोटरसाइकिल को पटरी पर ही छोड़कर गार्डर के सहारे नीचे उतर कर फरार हो गया। ट्रेन चालक जय नरेश जब तक कुछ समझ पाते तब तक इंजन का साइड केटर रेल पटरी पर पड़ी बाइक में फंस गई। करीब 30 मीटर तक बाइक घसाटाते रही। तब तक ट्रेन रेल पुल पार कर चुकी थी। इसके बाद ट्रेन को रोका गया। अधिकारियों के मुताबिक किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं है और ना ही ट्रेन परिचालन में कोई बाधा पहुंची। अधिकारी ने बताया कि 30 मिनट तक ट्रेन खड़ी रही। सब कुछ ठीक होने के बाद ट्रेन का परिचालन किया गया। वहीं, सूचना मिलते ही आरपीएफ सब इंस्पेक्टर विजय कुमार मिश्रा अपने दल बल के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंच जांच शुरू की। घटना के बाद आसपास के गांवों से बड़ी संख्या में लोग पहुंच गए थे।

धमारा घाट पर पहले भी हुई थी बड़ी घटना
18 अगस्त 2013 को सोमवार के ही दिन धमारा घाट स्टेशन पर बड़ी रेल दुर्घटना हुई थी। इस दुर्घटना में 28 श्रद्धालु तेज रफ्तार राज्यरानी एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन की चपेट में आकर कालकलवित हो गए थे। इस घटना के बाद गुस्साई भीड़ ने पूरी ट्रेन को जला दी थी।

कत्यानी मंदिर में पूजा करने गया था युवक | मां कात्यानी मंदिर धमारा घाट स्टेशन से कुछ ही दूरी पर रेलवे लाइन किनारे है। पूजा करके लौट रहा बाइक सवार रेल पुल पार कर रहा था उसकी बाइक रेलवे ट्रैक के बीच फंस गई। ट्रेन को आते देख वह बाइक छोड़कर फरार हो गया।

ट्रेन को देखने जुटी भीड़।
जांच के बाद कुछ पता चलेगा
घटना की पूरी जानकारी मिली है। आरपीएफ टीम जांच कर रही है। ट्रेन परिचालन में किसी तरह की बाधा नहीं आई है और ना ही कोई हताहत हुआ। बाइक सवार फरार हुआ है, जांच के बाद कुछ पता चलेगा।
-अंशुमन त्रिपाठी, समस्तीपुर रेल मंडल के आरपीएफ कमांडेंट

