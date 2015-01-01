पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:निजी जमीन पर नल-जल योजना में किया बोरिंग

सिमरी बख्तियारपुरएक घंटा पहले
सिमरीबख्तियारपुर प्रखंड के बेलवाड़ा पंचायत के कनरिया वार्ड नंबर 2 में सात निश्चय योजना के तहत निजी जमीन पर गलत ढंग से बोरिंग करने को लेकर आवेदन दिया गया है। कनारिया के ग्रामीणों ने डीएम को आवेदन देकर कहा है कि अंचलाधिकारी के द्वारा सरकारी जमीन पर बोरिंग करने को लेकर दिया गए निर्देश का भी पीएचडी के द्वारा अनदेखी की गई है। आवेदन में कहा है कि सीओ के द्वारा खाता 1922 खेसरा 4561 जमीन का सीओ के द्वारा अनापत्ति दिया गया। लेकिन गांव के ही दबंगों के द्वारा इंजीनियर से मिलीभगत कर निजी लोगों की जमीन पर पानी के लिए बोरिंग कर दिया। जबकि आमसभा की बैठक में अंचलाधिकारी के द्वारा दी गई जमीन पर बोरिंग करने का प्रस्ताव पारित किया गया था। संजय मंडल पिता महेंद्र मंडल की निजी जमीन पर नल-जल योजना के इंजीनियर से मिलकर कारनामा किया है।

