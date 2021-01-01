पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विदाई दी:सेवानिवृत्ति पर बख्तियारपुर थाना में निवर्तमान डीएसपी को दी गई विदाई

सिमरी बख्तियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
समारोह में निवर्तमान डीएपी को विदाई देते एसडीओ, थानाध्यक्ष। - Dainik Bhaskar
समारोह में निवर्तमान डीएपी को विदाई देते एसडीओ, थानाध्यक्ष।

सिमरी बख्तियारपुर के निवर्तमान डीएसपी मृदुला कुमारी को सोमवार को समारोह पूर्वक विदाई दी गई। मौके पर मौजूद विधयाक युशूफ सलाउद्दीन ने निवर्तमान डीएसपी मृदुला कुमारी के प्रशंसा करते हुए कहा कि इनके दो साल से अधिक के कार्यकाल में सिमरीबख्तियारपुर में भाईचारा का वातावरण बना रहा। सहरसा मुख्यालय डीएसपी बृजनंदन मेहता ने कहा कि मैडम ने एक अच्छे कुशल पुलिस पदाधिकारी के दायित्व का बखूबी से पालन किया। पूर्व विधायक जफर आलम ने डीएसपी के कई बेहतर कार्य की चर्चा की एवं बोले कि कई मामले का इनके द्वारा उद्भेदन किया गया। सिमरीबख्तियारपुर एसडीओ बीरेन्द्र कुमार कहा कि एक सिमरीबख्तियारपुर के एसडीओ के नाते हमलोगों के द्वारा विधि-व्यवस्था के पालन करने में पूरा सहयोग दिया। समारोह को पूर्व जिप उपाध्यक्ष रितेश रंजन, निबंधन पदाधिकारी नवनीत कुमार, बीडीओ मनोज कुमार, सीओ कृष्ण कुमार सिंह, पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर आरके सिंह, सत्यनारायण सिंह, कृष्ण कुमार सिंह, अनिल कुमार सिंह, सदर थानाध्यक्ष राजमणि, बख्तियारपुर थानाध्यक्ष सुधाकर कुमार, बलबाओपी प्रभारी हरेश्वर सिंह, सोनवर्षा राज प्रभारी अकमल हुसैन, सलखुआ थाना प्रभारी रहमान अंसारी, बनमा ओपी प्रभारी कमलेश कुमार, चिरैया ओपी प्रभारी फहीमुल्लाह खां, पंकज कुमार, मुखिया संघ के अध्यक्ष ललन यादव, जेडीयू युवा अध्यक्ष विनय कुमार आदि ने मेमोंटो देकर सम्मानित किया।

