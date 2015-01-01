पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:एसएफसी गोदाम का निरीक्षण कर खाद्यान्न उठाव में तेजी लाने का निर्देश

सिमरी बख्तियारपुर2 घंटे पहले
सिमरीबख्तियारपुर के खाद्यान्न गोदाम में पहुंचकर डीएम ने की जांच।

डीएम कौशल कुमार मंगलवार को प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित एसएफसी गोदाम का निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण के दौरान गोदाम प्रबंधक सीमा ठाकुर को अनुपस्थित रहने पर उन्हें बुलवाकर फटकार लगाई। डीएम ने निर्देश दिया कि ससमय गोदाम पहुंचा करें और कार्यों का निष्पादन करें। इसके अलावा डीएम ने जिला मुख्यालय से उठाव तथा क्षेत्रों में डीलर के पास की गई वितरण के बारे में जानकारी ली। डीएम ने स्पष्ट कहा कि सबेरे पहुंचकर उठाव जल्दी से जल्दी कराए। डीएम ने कहा कि बुधवार तक डीलर के पास वितरण करना सुनिश्चित करें। वितरण करने में वाहन कम उपलब्ध करने की मिली शिकायत पर वाहन संवेदक को बुधवार से वाहनों की संख्या बढ़ाने का सख्त निर्देश दिया। इधर डीएम ने एनएच-107 रंगीनिया बायपास को लेकर जमीन अधिग्रहण की प्रक्रिया की भी जांच पड़ताल करते स्थल निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण के दौरान एसडीओ को अधिगृहित जमीन मालिक को जल्द मुआवजा भुगतान करने सहित जमीन मालिकों के द्वारा दर्ज की गई आपत्ति का निष्पादन का आदेश दिये।

