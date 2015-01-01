पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:रेलवे ढाला बंद होने से रानीबाग में लगा जाम

सिमरी बख्तियारपुरएक घंटा पहले
रानीबाग में लगा जाम।
  • क्षेत्र में अतिक्रमण भी है बड़ी समस्या

नगर पंचायत के रानीबाग बाजार में सोमवार की दोपहर बाद भी भीषण जाम की स्थिति बनी रही। इस कारण बाइक चालक सहित अन्य लोगों को आवाजाही में परेशानी बढ़ गई। रानीबाग बाजार में जैसे-तैसे लगी गाड़ियों की वजह से जाम की समस्या उत्पन्न हो गई और दूसरे लोगों को निकलने में परेशानी हो रही थी।रानीबाग बाजार में पंजाब नेशनल बैंक के समीप से रेलवे ढ़ाला तक वाहन व ऑटो सड़क किनारे लगने से हर वक्त जाम की समस्या बढ़ा रही है। रेलवे ढाला बंद रहने पर हर दिन लंबी कतार में वाहन से जाम लग जाता है। करीब एक घंटा से अधिक समय तक जाम की समस्या से आम लोग हलकान होते रहे। इन दिनों रानीबाग बाजार में वाहन जाम की समस्या बरकरार है। जाम को नियंत्रित करने की दिशा में पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा ठोस कदम नहीं उठाया जा रहा है। इस कारण सड़क किनारे वाहनों की अव्यवस्थित तरीके से स्टैंड करने से जाम लगता है। ऐसे हालात बाजार में पिछले एक सप्ताह से दिखाई दे रहे हैं। खासकर रानीबाग, स्टेशन चौक, मालगोदाम रोड समेत अन्य मुख्य मार्ग व बाजार में लोगों की भीड़ सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन भी नहीं कर रहे हैं। गौरतलब है कि सुबह में बाजार खुलने के साथ ही सड़काें पर खरीदारी के लिए लोगों की भीड़ लग जाती है। दोपहर होते-होते बाजार में खरीदारी करने वालों की संख्या काफी बढ़ जाती है। ऐसे में अधिकांश लोग बाजार में अपने दो पहिया और चार पहिया वाहनों से पहुंचे। सड़कों पर पहले की तरह वाहनों के चलने से दिनभर जाम की समस्या बनी रहती है।

