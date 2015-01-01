पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:आज से शुरू होगा अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान

सिमरी बख्तियारपुर39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फुटपाथी दुकानदारों को अतिक्रमण हटाने का निर्देश देते अधिकारी।
  • खुद से अतिक्रमण हटा लें, प्रशासन ने हटवाया तो सामान के साथ वसूली भी होगी

सिमरी बख्तियारपुर नगर पंचायत प्रशासन ने मंगलवार को रानीबाग एवं स्टेशन चौक मुख्य बाजार के सड़क किनारे अवैध फुटपाथी दुकानों को अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए माइकिंग से प्रचार-प्रसार किया गया। पिछले दिनों लगातार दैनिक भास्कर में रानीबाग एवं मुख्य बाजार में जाम की समस्या को प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित किए जाने पर नगर पंचायत प्रशासन ने मंगलवार को हरकत में आई और ध्वनि विस्तारण यंत्र माइकिंग के माध्यम से पूरे बाजार में प्रचार-प्रसार कर फुटपाथी दुकानदारों को सूचित कर सड़क के दोनों किनारे से अवैध कब्जा को हटाने की बात कही। बुधवार को बाजार के सड़क किनारे फुटपाथी दुकान के अवैध कब्जा को हटाने के लिए अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान चलाया जाएगा। सिमरी बख्तियारपुर नगर पंचायत के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी कमलेश कुमार प्रसाद के नेतृत्व में सिमरी बख्तियारपुर स्टेशन चौक मुख्य बाजार और रानीहाट बाजार में अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान के तहत अल्टीमेटम दिया गया है। सभी दुकानदारों से कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी कमलेश कुमार प्रसाद, बख्तियारपुर थानाध्यक्ष सुधाकर कुमार, नगर पंचायत अध्यक्षा प्रतिनिधि मोजाहिर आलम आदि ने बाजार में भ्रमण कर अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए स्पष्ट रूप से कह दिया कि अब अतिक्रमण बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। यदि एक दिन के अंदर अतिक्रमण नहीं हटाया गया तो कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित है। बुधवार को पुनः अभियान चला कर अतिक्रमण नहीं हटाने पर उनके सभी सामान को जब्त कर लिया जाएगा। साथ ही अतिक्रमण हटाने में आ रही खर्च को भी अतिक्रमणकारियों से भी वसूला जाएगा। इस मौके पर कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी कमलेश कुमार प्रसाद ने बताया कि जल्द ही बड़े वाहनों को दिन के समय में मुख्य बाजार में प्रवेश पर रोक लगाने एवं ऑटो को मालगोदाम होकर चलाने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

