तैयारी:मेडिकल वेस्टेज के निस्तारण के बाद ही बूथ से हटेंगी आशा

सिंहेश्वरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गुरुवार को आयोजित बैठक में उपस्थित बीएचएम व आशा कार्यकर्ता।
  • विस चुनाव में कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन का पालन कराने के लिए आशा कार्यकर्ताओं को दिया गया प्रशिक्षण

विधानसभा चुनाव में बूथ पर आने वाले वोटरों की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग सहित कोरोना वायरस से निपटने के लिए सभी उपायों का पालन करने के लिए सीएचसी सिंहेश्वर में आशा को प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। अध्यक्षता सीएचसी प्रभारी डॉक्टर रवींद्र कुमार ने की। जानकारी के अनुसार प्रखंड में विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर 120 बूथों पर मतदान होना है। इसमें एएनएम और आशा कार्यकर्ताओं को बड़ी जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। यहां बूथ पर आने वाले सभी मतदाताओं की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग करने के साथ ही मास्क, ग्लब्स का वितरण तथा हैंड सैनिटाइजर से हाथ साफ कराने के बारे में बताया गया। बीएचएम पीयूष वर्धन ने कहा कि सभी एएनएम और आशा कार्यकर्ताओं को बूथ से तब तक नहीं हटना है, जब तक बूथ पर उपयोग के बाद बचे मेडिकल वेस्टेज का उठाव नहीं हो जाता है। इस अवसर पर बीसीएम अंजनी कुमारी, केयर इंडिया के कौशल किशोर सिंह, मदन कुमार, रुपेश कुमार व सोनू भारती सहित अन्य भी मौजूद थे।

वोटरों को कतारबद्ध करेंगी आशा : अकरम

घैलाढ़ | स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में गुरुवार को विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर आशा कार्यकर्ताओं को प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। प्रशिक्षक के रूप में डॉक्टर अकरम, स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक कुमार धनंजय के साथ बीसीएम अनीता कुमारी, केयर इंडिया प्रबंधक सोनी गांधी ने उपस्थित आशा कार्यकर्ताओं को चुनाव से संबंधित कई महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी दी। बताया गया कि कोरोना काल में विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर आप सभी का दायित्व है कि अपने आपको सतर्क रखते हुए दूसरों की भी सुरक्षा करेंगी। मतदान केंद्र पर मतदाताओं की तीन पंक्ति बनवाना है। पहली पंक्ति में पुरुष मतदाता रहेंगे। दूसरी पंक्ति में महिला और तीसरी पंक्ति में दिव्यांग और बुजुर्ग मतदाता रहेंगे। अगर कोई कोरोना संदिग्ध व्यक्ति मतदान देने के लिए बूथ पर आता है तो वे अंत में वोटिंग करेंगे। इस दौरान मतदान केंद्र पर उपस्थित रहते हुए मतदाताओं की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के माध्यम से जांच करना है। मौके पर आशा फैसिलिटेटर अनीता कुमारी, मुन्नी कुमारी, वीणा कुमारी, नूतन कुमारी, संगीता कुमारी, मीना कुमारी, अंजू कुमारी व पूनम कुमारी सहित अन्य भी थे।

