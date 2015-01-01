पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनता दरबार का आयोजन:अधिकारियों के समक्ष आए छह मामले, 4 का निष्पादन

सिंहेश्वरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जनता दरबार में मामले का निपटारा करते सीओ व थानाध्यक्ष।
  • सिंहेश्वर थाने में जनता दरबार का किया गया आयोजन

जिला पदाधिकारी नवदीप शुक्ला के निर्देश पर शनिवार को सिंहेश्वर थाने में जनता दरबार का आयोजन किया गया। इस दौरान अधिकारियों के समक्ष छह मामले आए, जिसमें से चार मामलों का निष्पादन कर दिया गया जबकि दो मामले में दोनों पक्षों को नोटिस भेजी गई है। नाजिर श्रवण कुमार ने बताया कि रूपौली निवासी शिवनाथ यादव और योगेश्वर यादव को खाता संख्या-1322, खेसरा संख्या- 18107 और 2. 50 डिसमिल रकवा को लेकर विवाद चल रहा है। जिसमें खतियानी जमीन होने के कारण दूसरे पक्ष के दावे को सही माना गया। प्रथम पक्ष के दावा को निराधार माना गया। वहीं दूसरा मामला अशोक यादव और शीतल यादव के बीच है। दोनों पक्षों में द्वितीय पक्ष द्वारा प्रस्तुत खतियान में खाता 394 में वर्णित सभी खेसरा खतियानी है और इनका दावा सही है। प्रथम पक्ष का इस खेसरा में दावा नहीं बनता है। जिससे मामला खारिज कर दिया गया। वहीं जिस मामले में एक पक्ष नहीं आया, जिसे नोटिस भेजने का आदेश सीओ आदर्श गौतम ने दिया। रास्ता अवरुद्ध करने का एक मामला इटहरी गोहमनी वार्ड संख्या- दो में सडक निर्माण के दौरान आया है। जिसकी सुनवाई अगले जनता दरबार में होने की बात कही गई। इस अवसर पर थानाध्यक्ष रणवीर कुमार, दारोगा रामेश्वर साफी, उपेंद्र शर्मा तथा एएसआई विनोद कुमार सहित अन्य भी मौजूद थे ।

नौ में से तीन मामले का किया गया निष्पादन
उदाकिशुनगंज | थाना परिसर में शनिवार को जनता दरबार का आयोजन किया गया। प्रभारी अंचल निरीक्षक हेम कुमार झा और एएसआई गणेश पासवान की मौजूदगी में आयोजित जनता दरबार में भूमि विवाद से संबंधित मामलों का निपटारा किया गया। जनता दरबार में क्षेत्र के लक्ष्मीपुर, बराही आनंदपुरा, नयानगर, शहजादपुर, खाड़ा, बुधमा, मंजौरा, मधुबन, बीड़ी रणपाल, गोपालपुर आदि पंचायतों के भूमि विवाद से संबंधित नौ मामले की सुनवाई की गई। आयोजित जनता दरबार में तीन रैयती जमीन विवाद मामले की सुनवाई कर निपटारा किया गया।

