विस चुनाव:वर्ष 2005 में ही विकास का किया था वादा, उसी राह पर चल रहा हूं : नीतीश

सिंहेश्वर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तीसरे चरण के मतदान को लेकर स्टार प्रचारकों ने झोंकी ताकत, सीएम नीतीश व तेजस्वी ने की जनसभाएं
  • सीएम ने मंत्री डॉ. रमेश ऋषिदेव के पक्ष में की जनसभा

मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने मंगलवार को सिंहेश्वर के मवेशी हाट मैदान में यहां से जदयू प्रत्याशी प्रो. रमेश ऋषिदेव के समर्थन में सभा को संबोधित किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि हमने हर समाज एवं हर वर्ग का विकास किया है। अगर और मौका मिला तो कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्यों को पूरा करुंगा। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि हमने 2005 में न्याय यात्रा के दौरान न्याय के साथ विकास के मार्ग पर चलने का वादा किया था। इसी के तहत हमने अपराध पर नियंत्रण, आर्थिक स्थिति में सुधार के साथ विकास का काम किया। महिलाओं को सम्मान देने का काम किया। पंचायतीराज और नगर निकाय में पहली बार आरक्षण दिया गया। महिलाओं को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के लिए जीविका समूह की शुरुआत कराई। आज 20 लाख महिलाएं इससे जुड़ी हुई हैं। मेरे कार्यकाल में बेटियों का आत्मविश्वास बढ़ा है। पोषाक और साइकिल से लड़कियां स्कूल जा रही हैं। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि बाढ़ आने पर लोग परेशान होते थे। कुछ व्यवस्था नहीं थी। आज आपदा के समय सरकार के कार्यों की बाहर में भी प्रशंसा हो रही है। पहले लालटेन का युग था। हमने बिजली की सेवा में सुधार किया। अब सिंचाई के लिए बिजली की व्यवस्था की। घर-घर शौचालय का निर्माण कराया गया एवं हर घर नल का जल पहुंचाने का काम जोरों से चल रहा है। करोना के कारण काम में रुकावट आई थी, जिसमें अब तेजी आई है।

स्वास्थ सुविधा का लाभ सुलभ हो
मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि मधेपुरा में 7 मार्च को बेहतरीन मेडिकल कॉलेज का उद्घाटन किया है, ताकि स्वास्थ सुविधा का लाभ गरीब से गरीब को सुलभ हो सके। कुशल युवा कार्यक्रम के तहत 10 लाख युवक-युवतियों को ट्रेनिंग दी गई। अगर इस बार हमें मौका मिलेगा तो नई टेक्नोलॉजी से रूबरू कराया जाएगा। हर शहर एवं बाजार में कम से कम एक बाइपास बनाया जाएगा। जहां जमीन नहीं होगी, वहां फ्लाई ओवर बनाया जाएगा।

गलतियों को करें माफ : डॉ. रमेश
प्रत्याशी डाॅ. रमेश ऋषिदेव ने कहा कि आप लोगों ने लगातार काम करने का मौका दिया है। अगर हमसे कोई गलती हुई हो तो बेटा, भाई समझ कर माफ कर देंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि विपक्षी दलों के नेता, लोगों को भ्रमित कर रहे हैं। उनके झांसे में नहीं आना है। सांसद दिनेश चंद्र यादव ने कहा कि नीतीश कुमार ने किस तरह काम किया है, वह किसी से छिपा नहीं है। एमएलसी ललन सर्राफ ने कहा कि रोजा हो या रमजान 24 घंटे खुली रहने वाली दुकान ही सुशासन की पहचान है।

