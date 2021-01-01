पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:8 नए स्थलों पर टीकाकरण के पहले दिन 800 में से 309 लोगों को लगा पहला डोज

सिंहेश्वर2 घंटे पहले
सोमवार को घैलाढ़ में टीका लगवाते पीएचसी प्रभारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
सोमवार को घैलाढ़ में टीका लगवाते पीएचसी प्रभारी।
  • पहले दिन नहीं लगाया जा सका लक्ष्य के अनुरूप लोगों को टीका

जिले के आठ नए स्वास्थ्यकेंद्रों पर सोमवार से कोविड-19 का टीकाकरण अभियान शुरू किया गया। लक्ष्य तो सभी केंद्रों पर 100-100 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को टीका लगाने का था। लेकिन ठंड और अन्य परेशानियों के कारण लक्ष्य 800 के विरुद्ध मात्र 309 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों का ही टीकाकरण हो पाया। इसमें सिंहेश्वर में 40, ग्वालपाड़ा में 40, गम्हरिया में 50, मुरलीगंज में 29, पुरैनी में 50, घैलाढ़ 40, शंकरपुर में 40 व मुरहो में 20 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों काे टीका लगाया गया। इससे पूर्व सीएचसी सिंहेश्वर में टीकाकरण को लेकर अस्पताल को सजाया गया। सरकार की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार टीकाकरण कक्ष, अवलोकन कक्ष और प्रतीक्षालय कक्ष बनाया गया। सीएचसी के चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डाॅ. रवींद्र कुमार ने बारीकी से हर व्यवस्था का निरीक्षण किया। ठंड के कारण टीकाकरण थोड़ी देर से शुरू हुआ। दोपहर 12 बजे एएनएम बबीता कुमारी को पुकारा गया। 12 बजकर 5 मिनट में उन्हें एएनएम प्रीती कुमारी ने टीका लगाया। 30 मिनट तक अवलोकन कक्ष में बैठने और 28 दिन के बाद दूसरा डोज का मैसेज जाने की बात कही। कुल मिलाकर पहले दिन यहां 40 हेल्थ वर्करों को टीका लगाया गया। मौके पर डाॅ. जयकृष्ण कुमार, डाॅ. रूपा कुमारी, डाॅ. शंभू शरण तारा, बीएचएम पीयूष वर्धन, एसएमओ डाॅ. मोहन लता, राजेश रंजन सिन्हा, बीसीएम अंजनी कुमारी, टेक्नीशियन संजय कुमार, डाटा ऑपरेटर सन्नी कुमार, सोन भारती, रुपेश कुमार व एकाउंटेंट अमित कुमार सहित अन्य भी मौजूद थे।

ग्वालपाड़ा : 40 लोगों को लगाया गया टीका
ग्वालपाड़ा। सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र ग्वालपाड़ा में सोमवार को काेविड-19 का टीकाकरण शुरू हुआ। अभियान की शुरुआत सीएचसी प्रभारी डॉ. पीके अग्रवाल व बीडीओ शशि भूषण सुमन ने की। बीएचएम अनीश कुमार ने पहला टीका लगवाया। डॉ. पीके अग्रवाल ने बताया कि पहले सत्र में सौ लोगों को टीका लगाने की सूची मिली थी। पहले दिन शाम चार बजे तक 40 लोगों को वैक्सीन दी गई। जिसमें बीएचएम, लेखापाल के अलावा दो चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी, दो एएनएम, दो गार्ड, 23 सेविका व अन्य शामिल हैं। मौके पर डॉ. बीके सिंह, डॉ. यूपी सिंह, डॉ. मो. खुर्शीद, केयर इंडिया के प्रखंड प्रबंधक प्रभात कुमार, डब्ल्यूएचओ के मॉनिटर मोती कुमार झा आदि मौजूद थे।

पुरैनी : 50 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को लगा टीका

पुरैनी | सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में सोमवार को कोरोना टीकाकरण कार्य का शुभारंभ प्रमुख सबिता कुमारी, बीडीओ वीरेंद्र कुमार व सीडीपीओ रामअवतार यादव ने किया। स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक अरुण कुमार ने बताया कि पहले चरण में कुल 413 लोगों को कोरोना का टीका लगाया जाएगा। जिसमें स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी, सेविका, सहायिका आशा सहित कई अन्य शामिल रहेंगे। सूचीबद्ध कुल 413 लोगों में से प्रत्येक दिन 100-100 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाने का टारगेट है। कहा कि सोमवार को 50 लोगों को टीका दिया गया। 28 दिन बाद अब इन लोगों को दूसरा टीका दिया जाएगा।

गम्हरिया : 50 को लगा टीका
प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित पीएचसी में सोमवार को कोरोना का टीका स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को लगाया गया। टीकाकरण का उद्घाटन प्रमुख शशि कुमार और सीओ बुच्ची कुमारी ने किया। चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉक्टर डीएन चौधरी ने बताया कि 50 लोगों को टीका लगाया गया। उन्होंने कहा कि टीका लगवाने के बाद भी मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करें।

मुरलीगंज : बीएचएम को पहला टीका
सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में सुबह 10 बजे कोरोना टीकाकरण का शुभारंभ किया गया। दोपहर के 3:30 बजे तक कुल 29 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को टीका लगा। जानकारी देते हुए स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक मोहम्मद शहाबुद्दीन ने बताया कि 29 लोगों को टीका दिया गया। जिसमें 21 महिला व चार पुरुष हैं। बीएचएम ने सबसे पहले एएनएम रिंकू कुमारी से टीका लगवाया।

घैलाढ़ : पीएचसी प्रभारी ने लगवाया पहला टीका

घैलाढ़ | पीएचसी में सोमवार को सबसे पहले कोरोना का टीका पीएचसी प्रभारी डॉक्टर ललन कुमार को ही दिया गया। उत्सवी माहौल में इसका विधिवत उद्घाटन पीएचसी प्रभारी, एसएमओ डॉक्टर मोहनलता, स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक कुमार धनंजय ने संयुक्त रूप से फीता काटकर किया। मौके पर पीएचसी प्रभारी ने कहा कि अब धीरे-धीरे वह समय आ गया है जब आम लोगों को भी टीका लगेगा। उन्होंने बताया कि अभी वैक्सीन सप्ताह में दो दिन सोमवार व गुरुवार को ही लगेगी।

