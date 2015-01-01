पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश:नाला नहीं बनने से आक्रोशित लोगों ने सड़क निर्माण के कार्य को रोका

सिंहेश्वरएक घंटा पहले
सड़क निर्माण के कार्य को रोकते लोग।
  • ईई ने कहा- एस्टीमेट के अनुसार कराया जाएगा सड़क निर्माण का काम

बहुचर्चित बेली रोड की तर्ज पर सड़क रोड नंबर-18 के निर्माण में अब नाला को लेकर लोग सड़क पर आने लगे हैं। विभागीय अधिकारी कुछ भी बोलने से परहेज कर रहे हैं। लोगों ने बताया कि विवाद का कारण रोड नंबर-18 के किनारे रह रहे पीएचईडी के पास स्थित मुस्लिम टोला है। जहां लोगों ने इतनी अच्छी सड़क के बीच नाला का निर्माण नहीं होने के कारण गुस्सा है। इसके कारण स्थानीय लोगों ने सड़क निर्माण को लगभग आधे घंटे तक रोक दिया। लोगों ने एक स्वर में कहा कि जब तक नाले का निर्माण नहीं होता है तब तक सड़क निर्माण नहीं होने दिया जाएगा। हालांकि संवेदकों के काफी समझाने के बाद लोगों ने काम करने को इस शर्त पर दिया कि बुधवार तक इस बात को स्पष्ट किया जाए कि नाला का निर्माण किया जाएगा अथवा नहीं। लोगों ने यह भी कहा कि अगर नाला निर्माण शुरू नहीं किया गया तो फिर से सड़क निर्माण कार्य को रोक दिया जाएगा। संवेदक के सहयोगी ने बताया कि सड़क के किनारे 1200 मीटर में 773 मीटर तक नाला निर्माण किया जाएगा। बाकी नाला निर्माण दूसरे तरफ पानी निकासी के लिए किया जाएगा। लोगों ने यह भी कहा कि अगर नाले का निर्माण नहीं किया गया तो उग्र आंदोलन होगा। ज्ञात हो कि नाला का निर्माण नहीं होने के कारण लोग अपने-अपने घरों का पानी सड़क पर गिराने का मजबूर हैं। जिसके कारण सालों भर सड़क पर पानी लगा रहता है। इसी कारण से लोग नाला बनाने पर विशेष जोर दे रहे है। जबकि इसी सड़क पर भी प्रखंड मुख्यालय और आदर्श थाना भी अवस्थित है। जिले सहित प्रखंड मुख्यालय के आलाधिकारी भी इसी कीचड़नुमा सड़क से होकर रोज आते-जाते हैं। इस संबंध में कार्यपालक अभियंता शैलेंद्र मंडल ने बताया कि इस तरह काम रोकने से दिक्कत होगी। यह कानूनी रूप से गलत है। उन्होंने दोहराया कि प्राक्कलन के अनुसार काम को पूरा किया जाएगा।

