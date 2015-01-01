पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वसूली:मेडिकल कालेज में नर्सों से 2-2 हजार की वसूली

सिंहेश्वर42 मिनट पहले
  • प्रताड़ना के डर से खुलकर शिकायत नहीं कर रहीं नर्सें, आईकार्ड बनाने के नाम पर भी हो रही वसूली
  • प्रभारी अधीक्षक ने कहा-नहीं है मामले की जानकारी

जननायक कर्पूरी ठाकुर मेडिकल कॉलेज और अस्पताल में एनपीएस और आईडी कार्ड बनाने के नाम पर रुपए वसूल करने का मामला सामने आया है। पीड़ित कर्मी इससे आहत तो हैं, पर चूंकि उनलोगों को मेडिकल कॉलेज में ही नौकरी करना है तो चुपचाप रुपए देते गए हैं। पीड़ित कर्मियों ने नाम नहीं छापने की शर्त पर बताया कि मेडिकल कॉलेज में नर्सों से एनपीएस के नाम पर 2 हजार रुपए लिया गया है। इसके अलावा आईकार्ड बनाने के नाम पर 300 रुपए लिया गया है। बाहर से आईं एएनएम कैमरे के सामने बोलने से हिचकती हैं कि कहीं उल्टा उन्हीं लोगों को न किसी बहाने प्रताड़ित किया जाए। इस बाबत जजहट सबैला के पंसस मुकेश कुमार ने बताया कि मेडिकल काॅलेज जब से खुला है, तब से ही कर्मी से इस तरह की उगाही हो रही है। इस तरह की उगाही की जांच डीएम स्तर से होनी चाहिए। वहीं भाजपा नेता राहुल यादव ने कहा कि यह मेडिकल कॉलेज भ्रष्टाचार का कारण बनता जा रहा है। उन्होंने मेडिकल कॉलेज के नए अधिकारियों को सुचारू रूप से चलाने की मांग की। नहीं तो स्थानीय लोग जन आंदोलन करने सड़क पर उतरेंगे। इस बाबत मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्रभारी अधीक्षक डाॅ. अंजनी कुमार ने बताया कि बाहर से आए चिकित्सक भी मेडिकल कॉलेज में सेवा दे रहे हैं। कुछ लोगों का तबादला हुआ है। उन्होंने कहा कि नर्सों से उगाही का मामला उनके संज्ञान में नहीं आया है।

अल्ट्रासाउंड की सेवा बाधित
दूसरी ओर, जन नायक कर्पूरी ठाकुर मेडिकल कॉलेज और अस्पताल में लगभग एक माह से अल्ट्रासाउंड सेवा बंद है। इस कारण दूर-दूर से आने वाले मरीजों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। उन्हें बाहर से जांच कराना पड़ता है। बताया जा रहा है कि यहां लगभग 400 मरीजों को प्रतिदिन अल्ट्रासाउंड जांच के लिए लिखा जाता है। जबकि प्रतिदिन 50 मरीजों का यहां अल्ट्रासाउंड किया जाता था। इस बाबत प्रभारी अधीक्षक डाॅ. अंजनी कुमार ने बताया कि अल्ट्रासाउंड विभाग के चिकित्सक बीमार हो गए थे। इस कारण से उन्होंने मेडिकल काॅलेज की नौकरी छोड़ दी। विभाग को इसकी जानकारी दे दी गई है।

