लाश बरामद:बहू के हत्यारोपी ससुर की पेड़ से लटकी मिली लाश

सिंहेश्वरएक घंटा पहले
  • 25 अक्टूबर को हुई थी बबिता देवी की हत्या

सिंहेश्वर के रमानी टोला में अपने ही गर्भवती पुत्रवधु को खंती से प्रहार कर मौत की नींद सुला देने वाले ससुर नारद राम की लाश महिषी थाना के महपुरा गांव के एक पीपल के पेड़ से लटकी मिली। जानकारी के अनुसार सिंहेश्वर पंचायत के रमानी टोला वार्ड-3 निवासी सब्जी विक्रेता पिंटू रमानी की 27 वर्षीया गर्भवती पत्नी बबिता देवी को उसके ही ससुर नारद रमानी ने लोहे की खंती से मार दिया था। इस मामले में ससुर नारद रमानी मुख्य आरोपी था, जो 25 अक्टूबर से ही फरार चल रहा था। उसके ही पुत्र पिंटू रमानी के आवेदन पर भाई और पिता पर सिंहेश्वर थाने में केस दर्ज हुआ था। पुलिस ने भाई पिंकू रमानी को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया था। वहीं नारद रमानी घटना के बाद से फरार था, उसकी लाश सहरसा जिले के महिषी थाने के महपुरा गांव के पश्चिम कोसी नदी के किनारे बुधवार को पीपल के पेड़ से लटकी मिली। मृतक की बांह पर गोदना से नारद राम लिखा हुआ था। जिसके कारण पहचान में आसानी हो गई। हालांकि पेड़ से लटकने की बात किसी को हजम नहीं हो रही है। उसके गांव के लोग इसे हत्या कर पेड़ से लटकाने की बात कह रहे हैं, तो कोई आत्महत्या करने की बात कह रहा है। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही उसके तीसरे पुत्र रंजीत रमानी वहां गया। जिसको महिषी थानाध्यक्ष ने आवश्यक कार्रवाई के बाद लाश सुपुर्द कर दिया।सिंहेश्वर थानाध्यक्ष रणवीर कुमार ने बताया कि परिजनों को इसकी जानकारी दे दी गई है। महिषी से लाश आने के बाद जांच कर आवश्यक कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

