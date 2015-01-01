पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लावारिस शव बरामद:मुसहरी में एक वृद्ध का शव बरामद पुलिस को पीएम रिपोर्ट का इंतजार

गिद्धौर4 घंटे पहले
शव बरामद होने की सूचना पर जुटी लोगों की भीड़।
  • 60 वर्षीय उपेंद्र रावत अगहरा के था, शादी में आए थे सरसा गांव

सेवा पंचायत के प्राथमिक विद्यालय निचली सेवा मुसहरी के समीप एक लावारिस शव को पुलिस ने बरामद किया। मृतक की पहचान अगहरा गांव निवासी 60 वर्षीय उपेंद्र रावत के रूप में की गई है। वे सेवा पंचायत के सरसा गांव में एक शादी समारोह में शामिल होने आए थे। बताया जाता है कि बीती रात ही सरसा गांव के सहदेव रावत की पोती की शादी में भाग लेने आया था। बारात आने से पहले उपेंद्र रावत अपने खाना खाकर घर जाने के लिए निकले थे लेकिन वो घर नहीं पहुंचे। सुबह जब परिजनों को खबर मिली कि सरसा गांव में ही एक वृद्ध व्यक्ति की लाश लावारिस अवस्था में है। मृतक की बेटी सोनी देवी ने बताया कि पिताजी रात में खाना खाकर किधर निकल गए पता नहीं चल पाया। सुबह आसपास के ग्रामीणों से खबर मिली कि स्कूल के बरामदे पर एक व्यक्ति की लाश लावारिस रुप में पड़ी है। उपेंद्र यादव की मौत कैसे हुई, इसका कुछ पता नहीं चल सका है। पुलिस लाश को कब्जे में ले पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया ।

