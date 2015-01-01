पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जागरूकता:नक्सलवाद समाज का कोढ़, मिलकर करेंगे खत्म सामाजिक चेतना अभियान के तहत खेलकूद कार्यक्रम का किया जा रहा था आयोजन

सोनो2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नक्सलवाद समाज का कोढ़ है। हम आप लोगों के सहयोग से क्षेत्र से नक्सलवाद को समाप्त कर देंगे। नक्सलवाद के कारण इस इलाके का विकास प्रभावित हो रहा है पर अब परिस्थितियां बदली है। सशस्त्र सीमा बल यहां आपके सहयोग के लिए है तथा क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए हमेशा तत्पर रहेगा। ये बातें बुधवार को प्रखंड के चरकापत्थर स्थित 16वीं वाहिनी सशस्त्र सीमा बल के सी समवाय द्वारा आयोजित सामाजिक चेतना अभियान के तहत खेलकूद कार्यक्रम के समापन के अवसर पर डिप्टी कमांडेंट ब्रजेश सिंह ने कही। बीते सोमवार को खेलकूद के आयोजन के साथ इस कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत हुई जिसमें दौड़,कबड्डी, वॉलीबॉल आदि स्पर्द्धाओं का आयोजन किया गया। इन स्पर्धाओं में विभिन्न विद्यालयों के छात्र-छात्राओं ने हिस्सा लिया। शुक्रवार को सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन किया गया। एसएसबी के जवानों, स्थानीय कलाकारों द्वारा प्रस्तुत कार्यक्रम दर्शक दीर्घा में उपस्थित लोगों को झूमने पर मजबूर कर दिया। विद्यालय के छात्र-छात्राओं द्वारा प्रस्तुत आदिवासी नृत्य इस कार्यक्रम का आकर्षण का केंद्र था।बुधवार को विभिन्न स्पर्द्धाओं में विजयी प्रतिभागियों को पुरस्कृत किया गया।

काेराेना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए गाइडलाइन पालन करने काे कहा
मौके पर है एसएसबी के डिप्टी कमांडेंट हेमंत कुमार ने उपस्थित लोगों को कोरोना को लेकर लापरवाही नहीं बरतने व सरकार की ओर से जारी दिशा-निर्देशों का पालन करने की सलाह दी। वहीं थानाध्यक्ष मृत्युंजय कुमार पंडित ने कहा कि क्षेत्र में प्रतिभाओं की कमी नहीं है। एसएसबी व स्थानीय का हमेशा से यह प्रयास रहा है कि यहां की प्रतिभाओं को उचित प्लेटफार्म उपलब्ध करवाया जाए। इसके लिए अनेक कार्यक्रम चलाए जा रहे हैं।एसएसबी आपके सहयोग के लिए हमेशा तत्पर है। मौके पर असिस्टेंट कमांडेंट आशीष वैष्णव, इंस्पेक्टर अजीत कुमार, सब इंस्पेक्टर विशाल चौधरी, श्रीकांत कुमार, शिक्षक कैलाश प्रसाद सिंह, डॉक्टर एमएस परवाज, पंचायत समिति सदस्य प्रतीक्षा यादव सहित काफी संख्या में लोग उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें