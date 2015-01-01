पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेल:उद्‌घाटन मुकाबले में डोमो कुमारपुर ने पंसाय की टीम को 25 रन से हराया

सुल्तानगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • देवी प्रसाद महतो हाईस्कूल करहरिया के मैदान में क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट शुरू

प्रखंड की करहरिया पंचायत स्थित देवी प्रसाद महतो हाईस्कूल के मैदान में रविवार को बुलबुल क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का शुभारंभ हुआ। उद्घाटन मुखिया चंदा कुमारी ने किया। टूर्नामेंट के उद्‌घाटन मैच में डोमो कुमारपुर ने पंसाय को 25 रन से हरा दिया। डोमो कुमारपुर के कप्तान आनंद मिलन ने टॉस जीता और पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का निर्णय लिया। टीम ने निर्धारित 15 ओवर में 8 विकेट पर 84 रन बनाए। जवाब में पंसाय की टीम 11ओवर में महज 59 रन पर सिमट गई। मैन ऑफ द मैच विजेता टीम के बल्लेबाज सौरव झा को दिया गया। उन्होंने 18 गेंदों पर सर्वाधिक 35 रनों की पारी खेली। गेंदबाजी में भी 2 ओवर में 7 रन देकर 3 विकेट लिए। अंपायर की भूमिका पवन व चंदन ने निभाई। कमेंटेटर संजीव कुमार सिंह थे। टूर्नामेंट को सफल बनाने में आयोजन समिति के नीतीश, निभाष, अविनाश, सिंटू अहम योगदान दे रहे हैं। सदस्यों ने बताया कि टूर्नामेंट में कुल 16 टीमें भाग ले रही हैं। सोमवार को गुलनी कुशहा और दीनदयालपुर के बीच मुकाबला होगा। प्रतियोगिता के पहले दिन काफी संख्या में खेल प्रेमी मौजूद थे।

