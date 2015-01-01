पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

व्यवसायी के पुत्र की हत्या:बहन बोली, भाई को इंसाफ दिलाए बगैर चैन से नहीं बैठूंगी, हत्यारों का सुराग देने वाले को पिता देंगे एक लाख

सुल्तानगंजएक घंटा पहले
व्यवसायी पुत्र की शिवम की हत्या के पांचवें दिन भी उसके परिजन गहरे सदमे में हैं।

सोमवार को शिवम की बहन ने कोमल ने कहा कि इकलौते भाई को इंसाफ दिलाए बगैर मैं चैन से नहीं बैठूंगी। चाहे इसके लिए मुझे कोई भी आंदोलन या किसी भी अधिकारियों का दरवाजा खटखटाना पड़े। जब तक शिवम को न्याय नहीं मिलेगा तब तक उसकी आत्मा को शांति नहीं मिलेगी।

उधर, शिवम के पिता अनुज देव सिंह ने कहा है कि अपराधियों का सुराग देने वालों को एक लाख रुपए इनाम दूंगा। उनका नाम गुप्त रखा जाएगा। बेटे को न्याय दिलाने के लिए आम लोग मेरा सहयोग करें। पिता होने के नाते मैं उसे न्याय जरूर दिलाऊंगा। उन्होने कहा, अपराधियों को पहले से पता था कि शिवम बड़ी रकम लेकर बैंक में जमा करने जा रहा है। अब इसमें कौन लोग शामिल थे, इसका पता लगाना पुलिस का काम है।

ग्रामिणों ने की बैठक, कहा जल्द गिरफ्तार हों अपराधी

अकबर नगर| शिवम से लूट और हत्या मामले को लेकर सोमवार को खेरेहिया के ग्रामीणों ने बैठक की। अध्यक्षता जिप सदस्य प्रीति कुमारी ने की। ग्रामीणों ने कहा कि शिवम को न्याय दिलाने के लिए 12 नवंबर को खेरेहिया से भागलपुर पद यात्रा निकाली जाएगी। लोगों ने प्रशासन से पीड़ित परिवार को सुरक्षा की मांग की। बैठक में चक्रपाणि हिमांशु, पालो मंडल, दिलीप गुप्त, मिथिलेश कुमार, अंजीत कुमार, राजन सिंह आदि शामिल थे।

व्यवसायी को मुहैया कराया अंगरक्षक, घर पर दो जवान तैनात

खाद व्यवसायी अनुजदेव सिंह को एसएसपी आशीष भारती के आदेश पर सोमवार को एक अंगरक्षक मुहैया कराया गया है। वहीं उनके घर पर भी दो होमगार्ड जवानों की तैनाती की गई है। अनुजदेव सिंह ने बताया कि अभी बेटे के श्राद्ध तक बॉडीगार्ड को भागलपुर में ही रहने को कहा है।

