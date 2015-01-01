पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस कर रही मामले की छानबीन:हथियार का भय दिखाकर ₹1. 73 लाख की लूट

आलमनगर20 मिनट पहले
घटनास्थल का जायजा लेते पुलिस पदाधिकारी व अन्य।
  • आलमनगर-सोनामुखी पथ पर दिन-दहाड़े हुई घटना

आलमनगर-सोनामुखी पथ पर बुधवार की दोपहर को दिन-दहाड़े हथियार का भय दिखाकर बदमाशों ने एक फायनांस कंपनी के कर्मी से 1, 73,818 लूट लिए। घटना को अंजाम देकर अपराधी फरार हो गए। घटना आलमनगर और करुणा बासा के बीच पुलिया पर बताया जा रहा है। पीड़ित अजय कुमार, आलमनगर के भारत फाइनेंशियल इंक्लूजन लिमिटेड में कार्यरत है और समूह का रुपए वसूल कर लौट रहा था।

पीड़ित फायनांस कर्मी अजय कुमार ने बताया कि कर्मी छोटू कुमार के साथ वह समूह के सदस्यों से रुपए कलेक्शन करने ईटहरी पंचायत के खावन भायलाल बासा, ईटहरी बस्ती और नाथनगर टोला गया था। वहां समूह के लोगों से प्राप्त एक लाख 73 हजार 818 रुपए लेकर फायनांस कंपनी के शाखा पर जमा करने जा रहा था। उसी दौरान पुलिया पर पीछे से ओवरटेक कर दो बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने पिस्टल का भय दिखाकर गाड़ी रोकवा लिया। इसके बाद उनलोगों ने बाइक की डिक्की में रखे सारे रुपए और दोनों व्यक्ति का एंड्राइड मोबाइल, बाइक की चाबी जबरन लेकर आलमनगर की ओर भाग निकला। भागने के दौरान कुछ दूरी पर उनलोगोंे ने बाइक की चाबी फेंक दी। पीड़ित ने बताया कि दोनों अपराधी काले रंग के प्लसर 220 बाइक पर सवार थे और काला शीशा वाला हेलमेट पहन रखा था। उनकी बाइक के नंबर प्लेट पर गोबर डाला हुआ था, इस कारण से नंबर की सटिक पहचान नहीं हो पाई।

