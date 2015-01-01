पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गिरफ़्तारी:होटल से चलता था शराब का कारोबार छापेमारी में मालिक समेत 2 गिरफ्तार

सुपौल39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बरामद शराब के साथ पुलिस पदाधिकारी।
  • सदर पुलिस ने गुप्त सूचना पर बस स्टैंड के यादव लाइन होटल में मारा छापा

सदर पुलिस ने सोमवार की देर रात गुप्त सूचना पर नगर परिषद क्षेत्र के बस स्टैंड स्थित यादव लाइन होटल में छापेमारी कर 5.5 लीटर शराब बरामद की। पुलिस ने होटल सील कर दिया। छापेमारी कर अगले दिन होटल के मालिक महेश यादव व उसके सहयोगी कन्हैया ठाकुर को गिरफ्तार किया। सदर थानाध्यक्ष दीनानाथ मंडल ने बताया कि सूचना थी कि यादव होटल में शराब का कारोबार होता है। होटल के मालिक शराब बेचने के साथ लोगों को होटल में बैठाकर शराब पिलाते हैं। सूचना पर एसआई दशरथ प्रसाद चौहान के नेतृत्व में पुलिस ने होटल में छापेमारी की। पुलिस को आता देख होटल में मौजूद लोग भाग निकले। पुलिस पदाधिकारियों द्वारा हाेटल की तलाशी लेने पर 8 बोतल अंग्रेजी शराब व दाे खुली बोतल के साथ शराब से भरी 5 प्लास्टिक की गिलास बरामद की गई। थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि होटल का मालिक जिला मुख्यालय अंतर्गत गौरवगढ़ निवासी महेश यादव है। धंधे में वार्ड 25 निवासी कन्हैया ठाकुर की संलिप्तता है। दोनाें को छापेमारी के अगले दिन बस स्टैंड के पास गिरफ्तार किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें