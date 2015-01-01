पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छापेमारी:मंडलकारा में 2 घंटे छापेमारी, तीन चिलम मोबाइल चार्जर और 3600 रुपये बरामद

सुपौल42 मिनट पहले
  • डीएम व एसपी के नेतृत्व में अल सुबह 3:30 बजे से हुई छापेमारी

मंडल कारा सुपौल में मंगलवार की सुबह के साढ़े तीन बजे डीएम महेंन्द्र कुमार एसपी मनोज कुमार व सदर एसडीएम मनीष कुमार के नेतृत्व में औचक छापेमारी की गई। हालांकि छापेमारी के दौरान कोई भी आपत्तिजनक सामान नहीं मिले। जानकारी देते हुए एसडीएम मनीष कुमार ने बताया कि सुबह के साढ़े तीन बजे शुरू हुई छापेमारी साढ़े 5 बजे तक चली। जेल में लगातार 2 घंटे तक चली छापेमारी में सभी वार्डों की सघन जांच की गई। जांच के दौरान अलग-अलग वार्डों से तीन चिलम, एक टूटा हुआ मोबाइल चार्जर और 3600 रुपए नकदी बरामद किए गए है। मौके पर मौजूद डीएम ने अस्पताल और जेल की सुरक्षा को लेकर दिए जरूरी निर्देश दिए।

वीरपुर जेल में की छापेमारी, नहीं मिला कोई आपत्तिजनक सामान

वीरपुर| वरीय अधिकारियों के निर्देश पर उपकारा में मंगलवार की सुबह करीब नौ बजे छापेमारी की गई। छापेमारी के दौरान उपकारा के सभी सेल की बारीकी से तलाशी ली गई। लेकिन इस दौरान कोई आपत्तिजनक सामान बरामद नही किया जा सका। पूछे जाने पर एसडीएम कुमार सत्येंद्र यादव ने बताया कि छापेमारी की गई थी। लगभग 25 मिनट तक सभी सेल की तालाशी ली गयी। लेकिन कुछ भी बरामद नही किया जा सका। वहीं एएसपी रामानंद कुमार कौशल ने बताया कि प्रारंभिक तौर पर यह एक कोविड के लिए बनाया गया एक प्रकार का सेल है। तालाशी के क्रम में कुछ बरामद नहीं मिला। इस दौरान एडीएम विदुभूषण चौधरी, बसन्तपुर आरडीओ देवानंद कुमार सिंह, थानाध्यक्ष राजेश कुमार समेत सशस्त्र बल के जवान मौजूद रहे।

