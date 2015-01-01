पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आस्था:251 कन्याओं ने मूर्ति स्थापना के लिए निकाली यात्रा

कटैया-निर्मली2 घंटे पहले
कटैया निर्मली में बजरंगबली मूर्ति की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा को लेकर निकाली गई कलश शोभायात्रा।

पिपरा प्रखंड अंतर्गत बसहा पंचायत के शुक्रवार को दुर्गापुर रामजीनगर में श्री श्री 108 बाबा बजरंगबली मंदिर में बजरंगबली की प्रतिमा के प्राण प्रतिष्ठा को लेकर 251 कुंवारी कन्याओं द्वारा कलश यात्रा निकाली गई। कलश यात्रा के दौरान झोकायर, गेल्हिया, गढ़िया, सुखासनी, तेतराही, तिनटोलिया होते हुए पुनः दुर्गापुर यज्ञ स्थल पर बाबा बजरंगबली मंदिर परिसर पहुंची। पूर्व शिक्षक आचार्य रामजी प्रसाद यादव द्वारा मंत्रोच्चारण के साथ श्रद्धालुओं ने परवाने नदी से जल भरा। बाबा बजरंग बली प्रतिमा की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा हवन के साथ संपन्न हुई। मौके पर आचार्य रामजी प्रसाद यादव ने कहा कि किसी भी कार्य को शुरू करने से पहले कलश यात्रा जरूरी है। इस कलश यात्रा में ग्रामीण प्रदीप कुमार, सुशील प्रसाद यादव, सुधांशु कुमार, हिमांशु कुमार, नब्बू कुमार, अभिमन्यु कुमार, राजीव कुमार रंजन, अरविंद यादव, अमरेंद्र यादव, कमलेश यादव, नीरज कुमार गेल्हिया, राजेश रंजन सराहनीय योगदान रहा।

