पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विस चुनाव:निर्मली में 420 मतदान केंद्र पर 2.96 लाख लाेग देंगे वाेट

निर्मली44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

तीसरे चरण में 41 निर्मली विधानसभा क्षेत्र के 420 बूथों पर कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच आज सुबह 7 से शाम 6 बजे तक मतदान हाेना है। कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव काे लेकर सभी बूथों पर सैनिटाइजर व हैंड ग्लब्स की व्यवस्था हाेगी। निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह एसडीएम नीरज नारायण पांडेय ने बताया कि शांतिपूर्ण व भयमुक्त माहौल में मतदान को लेकर सारी तैयारी पूर्ण कर ली गई है। विधानसभा क्षेत्र से लगने वाली सभी सीमाएं व इंडो-नेपाल सीमा पर भारी संख्या में सीमा सुरक्षा बल एवं पुलिस बल की तैनाती की गई है। वहीं कुनाैली के पास भारत-नेपाल बाॅर्डर काे 48 घंटे के लिए सील कर दिया गया है। संवेदनशील व अतिसंवेदनशील बूथों पर पुलिस बल के साथ पारा मिलिट्री फाेर्स की तैनात रहेगी। जिससे मतदाता शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में मतदान कर सकेंगे। मतदान केंद्र के अंदर प्रवेश करने से पहले सभी मतदाताओं की थर्मल स्कैनिंग की जाएगी। निर्मली विधानसभा चुनाव में कुल 15 प्रत्याशी चुनावी मैदान में अपना भाग आजमा रहे हैं। इसके लिए 2 लाख 96 हजार मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें