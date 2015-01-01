पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरकारी नौकरी:4510 ने किया था आवेदन, 771 रहे अनुपस्थित, सुबह नौ बजे से केंद्र में मिला प्रवेश

सुपौल3 घंटे पहले
  • 8 केंद्रों पर हुई वनरक्षी की परीक्षा, 3739 हुए शामिल

पर्यावरण, वन एवं जलवायु परिवर्तन विभाग के वनरक्षी पद पर लिखित परीक्षा बुधवार को जिले के आठ केंद्रों पर शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में संपन्न हुई। दो पाली में आयोजित इस परीक्षा में सभी केंद्रों पर 4510 परीक्षार्थी में से 3739 परीक्षार्थी उपस्थित रहे। जबकि 771 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। कहीं से कोई परीक्षार्थी निष्कासित नहीं हुए।

परीक्षा को लेकर सुबह 8 बजे से ही शहर की चहल-पहल बढ़ गई थी। अधिकांश परीक्षार्थी सुबह साढ़े 8 बजे ही केंद्र पहुंच गए। सुबह 9 बजे से केंद्र में प्रवेश की अनुमति दी गई थी। प्रवेश द्वार पर कोरोना सुरक्षा को लेकर परीक्षार्थियों की स्क्रीनिंग एवं परीक्षार्थियों के हाथों को सेनिटाइज किया जा रहा था। वहीं परीक्षा सेंटर पर पहुंचे परीक्षार्थियों के बीच सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग भी ख्याल नहीं रखा गया।

विभिन्न सेंटरों पर कई परीक्षार्थी बिना मास्क के परीक्षा देने पहुंचे। जबकि सेंटरों पर बिना मास्क के जाने की अनुमति नहीं थी। परीक्षा सेंटरों पर ध्वनि विस्तारक यंत्र के माध्यम से परीक्षा संबंधित अन्य निर्देशकों के साथ बार-बार मास्क पहनकर परीक्षा हॉल में प्रवेश करने का निर्देश दिया जा रहा था। बिना मास्क के पहुंचे कई परीक्षार्थी आसपास की दुकान से मास्क खरीद रहे थे।

केंद्र की 500 गज परिधि में लागू थी धारा 144
परीक्षा को लेकर सभी केंद्रों पर कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था दिखी। केंद्र के बाहर 500 गज की परिधि में धारा-144 लागू थी। सभी केंद्रों पर पुलिस व मजिस्ट्रेट की तैनाती की गई थी। परीक्षा में मोबाइल व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामानों के लाने पर रोक लगाई गई थी। इसके लिए मुख्य द्वार पर पुलिस अभ्यर्थियों की गहन तालाशी ले रहे थे। पारदर्शिता बनाए रखने के लिए परीक्षा की रिकॉर्डिंग कराई जा रही थी। सभी केंद्रों पर सीसीटीवी के माध्यम से मॉनिटरिंग की जा रही थी।

