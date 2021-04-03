पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:एटीएम से 55 हजार रुपए की फर्जी निकासी पीड़ित का आरोप - नहीं हो रही कार्रवाई

कटैया निर्मलीएक घंटा पहले
बैंक स्टेटमेंट दिखाते रंभाष। - Dainik Bhaskar
बैंक स्टेटमेंट दिखाते रंभाष।
  • निर्मली पंचायत के हटवरिया निवासी रंभाष कुमार हुए शिकार

निर्मली पंचायत के हटवरिया गांव निवासी रंभाष कुमार के बैंक खाते से 55 हजार रुपए की फर्जी निकासी कर ली गई। रंभाष ने एटीएम से फर्जी निकासी के संदर्भ में सदर थानाध्यक्ष दीनानाथ मंडल से शिकायत की। मालूम हो घटना 18 जनवरी की है। पीड़ित ने 27 जनवरी को इसकी लिखित जानकारी थानाध्यक्ष को दी। अब तक कार्यवाही नहीं की हुई है। रंभाष ने आवेदन में बताया कि 18 जनवरी की दोपहर 12:34 में केनरा बैंक स्टेशन रोड के एटीएम से अपने कार्ड से 500 रुपए की निकासी किए। पैसे निकालने के बाद पुनः कार्ड से 1000 हजार रुपए निकालने की कोशिश की तो 3 बार कार्ड डालने के बाद भी रकम नहीं निकला। एक बार ओटीपी मोबाइल नंबर पर आया जो एटीएम में डालने के बाद भी पैसा नहीं निकला। पहले से मौजूद एक लड़के ने मुझसे कार्ड लेकर एटीएम से पैसा निकालने का पुनः प्रयास किया। फिर भी मुझे पैसा नहीं मिला। मेरा एटीएम मुझे वापस कर चला गया। 10 मिनट बाद मेरे मोबाइल पर मैसेज आया, तब पता चला कि कार्ड से 10-10 हजार रुपए तीन बार और फिर 5 हजार, उसके बाद 1 हजार रुपए और उसके बाद 19000 हजार रुपए यानी कुल 55 हजार रुपए निकाले गए। खाते का स्टेटमेंट लेने बैंक गया तो मालूम हुआ कि 1 हजार रुपए व 19 हजार रुपए निकाले गए हैं।

