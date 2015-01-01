पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:निर्मली में अतिक्रमण के खिलाफ प्रशासन मौन

निर्मली44 मिनट पहले
  • नगर की सड़कों पर दुकान व अवैध पार्किंग के कारण अक्सर लगता है जाम

नगर पंचायत निर्मली में अतिक्रमणकारियों के खिलाफ प्रशासन पूरी तरह से मौन है। लिहाजा दिन-प्रतिदिन अतिक्रमण को लेकर लोगों का मनोबल बढ़ता जा रहा है। प्रशासन को उदासीन देख सड़क, नाली व सड़क किनारे बेतरतीब तरीके से लोग जबरन दुकान सजाने लगे हैं। सड़क, नाली व सड़क किनारे दुकान होने के कारण लोगों को आवागमन में भारी फजीहत झेलनी पड़ रही है। अतिक्रमणकारियों का मनोबल इतना बढ़ गया है कि जब भी राहगीर जाम से निकलने के लिए बीच सड़क से ठेला-रिक्शा लगाकर दुकान चला रहे लोगों से आग्रह कर थोड़ी सी जगह की मांग करते हैं तो ऐसे दुकानदार राहगीरों के साथ गाली-गलौज करने लगते हैं। बहरहाल नगर के मेन रोड स्थित भगत सिंह चौक से खाद मंडी तक सड़क पर जाम की समस्या बनी रहती है। बावजूद प्रशासन इसे लेकर लापरवाह बना है। गौरतलब है कि कोरोना वायरस के मद्देनजर लॉकडाउन में अनुमंडल प्रशासन के द्वारा नगर पंचायत निर्मली में नो इंट्री को तत्काल प्रभाव से स्थगित कर दिया था। इसके बाद अनलॉक में भी अनुमंडल प्रशासन द्वारा पुनः नो इंट्री लागू होने से संबंधित अधिकारिक सूचना नागरिकों को नहीं दी गई है। नगर में नो इंट्री लागू नहीं रहने के कारण सुबह से देर शाम तक नगर के मेन रोड सहित विभिन्न सड़क मार्ग पर चालक अपने इच्छानुसार वाहनों को पार्क कर देते हैं। इस कारण पैदल व बाइक चालकों को भी आवागमन में भारी परेशानी हो रही है। बता दें कि अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान को लेकर नपं निर्मली के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी कुछ दिन पहले एक्शन में दिख रहे थे।

चुनाव को लेकर हैं व्यस्त, मतदान के बाद होगी बात
अभी चुनाव को लेकर व्यस्त हैं। चुनाव संबंधित तैयारी में लगे हुए हैं। मतदान के बाद ही अतिक्रमण को लेकर कोई बात होगी। -डॉ. जनार्दन प्रसाद वर्मा, ईओ नपं निर्मली

