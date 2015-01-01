पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bhagalpur
  • Supaul
  • After 86 Years, The Freight Train Reached From Narmali From Saraigad Via Rail Bridge, Work Is Going On At A Fast Speed For Passenger Train Operations Between Asanpur Nirmali From January 15

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ठंड में सिकुड़ी जिम्मेदारों की सोच:86 साल बाद रेल महासेतु होकर सरायगढ़ से निर्मली पहुंची मालगाड़ी, 15 जनवरी से आसनपुर-निर्मली के बीच यात्री ट्रेन परिचालन को ले तेज गति से हो रहा काम

सुपौल2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोसी नदी पर पहले छोटी लाइन पर ट्रेनों के परिचालन को था पुल, 1934 में आए भूकंप में ध्वस्त हो गया था पुल

सरायगढ़-निर्मली-रेल खंड पर आनसनपुर कुपहा से निर्मली तक पटरी बिछाने का काम पूरा हाेने के बाद बुधवार को 86 साल बाद पहली बार ब्लास्टिंग के लिए मालगाड़ी ट्रेन सरायगढ़ से निर्मली तक पहुंची। अब जल्द ही रेलवे के अधिकारियाें द्वारा उक्त रेलखंड का निरीक्षण किया जाएगा। फिर सीआरएस निरीक्षण में सब कुछ ठीक-ठाक रहा ताे संभावित 15 जनवरी 2021 से सरायगढ़-निर्मली रेलखंड पर यात्री ट्रेनें भी दाैड़ने लगेगी।

इस बीच रेल विभाग द्वारा अधूरे पड़े निर्मली रेलवे स्टेशन, प्लेटफाॅर्म व यात्री सुविधा के मद्देनजर संबंधित कामकाज चलता रहेगा। बता दें कि कोसी नदी पर पहले छोटी लाइन पर ट्रेनों के परिचालन के लिए रेलवे पुल था। जो वर्ष 1934 में आई भूकंप में ध्वस्त हो गया था। इससे उत्तर और पूर्व बिहार के बीच का रेल संपर्क टूट गया था।

हालांकि बाद के दिनों में दोनों इलाकों के बीच रेल संपर्क कायम तो हुआ, लेकिन कोसी नदी पर पुल निर्माण का कार्य अटका ही रहा। इस कारण दरभंगा व मधुबनी को सीधे सुपौल व सहरसा से जोड़ने वाला मार्ग बंद था। इसी बीच 6 जून 2003 काे पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी ने निर्मली काॅलेज निर्मली मैदान से काेसी रेल महासेतु सह नई रेलखंड निर्माण के लिए आधारशिला रखी थी।

जिसपर लंबे समय से काम चला आ रहा है। वहीं 18 सितंबर 2020 को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा रिमोट के जरिए कोसी रेलमहासेतु का उद्घाटन किया गया। इधर, निर्मली रेलवे स्टेशन, प्लेटफाॅर्म व यात्रियाें के ठहरने की व्यवस्था व अन्य कामकाज भी तेज गति से हो रहा है।
एजेंसी को सभी काम जल्द पूरा करने का दिया गया है निर्देश
^आसनपुर कुपहा से निर्मली तक रेल ट्रैक लिंक हाेने के बाद है। भारतीय रेल का पुरा प्रयास है कि निर्मली-सरायगढ़ रेलखंड पर आसनपुर कुपहा से निर्मली तक जनवरी 2021 से ट्रेनाें का परिचालन शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। इसके लिए युद्व स्तर पर काम चल रहा है। निर्मली-झंझारपुर रेलखंड पर भी आमान परिर्वतन का काम तीव्र गति से हो रहा है। सभी कामकाज जल्द पूरा कराने काे लेकर कार्य एजेंसी काे निर्देशित किया गया है।
-राजेश कुमार, सीपीआरओ पूर्व मध्य रेलवे

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें