पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सुविधा:सहायक बीएलओ के रूप में आंगनबाड़ी सेविकाएं बूथों पर रहेंगी : आरडीओ

वीरपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोसी क्लब में लगी जब्त गाड़ियां।
  • बसंतपुर के इलाके में अब तक 265 वाहनों को किया गया जब्त

विधानसभा चुनाव के तीसरे और अंतिम चरण में छातापुर निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में मतदान होना है जिसको लेकर मुकम्मल तैयारी कर ली गयी है। चार दिन पूर्व से ही मतदाताओं के घर पर मतदाता पर्ची पहुंचाने का कार्य शुरू है। वही बसन्तपुर प्रखंड कार्यालय स्थित प्रखंड निर्वाचन कार्यालय में विधानसभा क्षेत्र के छातापुर और बसन्तपुर प्रखंड के बीएलओ के द्वारा लौटाए गए मतदाता पर्ची के लिए मंगलवार को सहायक निर्वाची पदाधिकारी सह बसन्तपुर आरडीओ के द्वारा आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए गए। सहायक निर्वाची पदाधिकारी देवानंद कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि जितने भी मतदाता पर्ची लौटाए गए है वे या तो मृत हैं या फिर अपने आवास से बाहर है। इसके लिए आवश्यक तौर पर सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर सहायक बीएलओ के रूप में आंगनबाड़ी सेविका कार्य करेगी। क्योकि बीएलओ की बतौर शिक्षक के रूप में किसी न किसी जगहों पर निर्वाचन कार्य मे ड्यूटी रहेगी। ऐसे में सहायक बीएलओ के रूप में आंगनबाड़ी सेविका जो छूटे हुए मतदाता होंगे उन्हें उनका मतदाता पर्ची उपलब्ध कराएगी। अबतक बसन्तपुर प्रखंड के लिए राजकीय कोसी मध्य विद्यालय में बनाये गए वाहन कोषांग में 265 वाहनों को जब्त किया गया है। सभी वाहनों को कोसी क्लब के मैदान में लगाया गया है। मंगलवार को जब्त किए गए वाहनों के चालक को उनका भत्ता दिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें