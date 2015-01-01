पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऐसे हो रही कोराना जांच:आशा के पति ने 20-25 लोगों का मांगा मोबाइल नंबर, बिना जांच की आई रिपोर्ट

सुपौलएक घंटा पहले
सदर अस्पताल सुपौल।
  • सदर प्रखंड के बलहा के लोगों में स्वास्थ्य विभाग के इस कारनामे को लेकर है गहरा आक्रोश
  • जदयू कार्यकर्ता की शिकायत के बाद भी विभाग ने नहीं की कार्रवाई

वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना के मद्देनजर एक तरफ जिला प्रशासन शुरुआती दौर से ही सतर्क व सख्त दिख रहा है। वहीं, जिले में स्वास्थ्य विभाग कोरोना को लेकर एक पर एक नए कारनामे के साथ लापरवाही मामले में आगे बढ़ता जा रहा है। कोरोना मरीजों के आंकड़े छिपाने के मामले के बाद अब फिर से सुपौल में एक नया मामला सुर्खियों में है। दरअसल बगैर कोरोना टेस्ट ही एक दर्जन से अधिक लोगों को मोबाइल पर संदेश के जरिए फर्जी जांच रिपोर्ट आने लगे हैं। इसे लेकर लोग चिंतित व परेशान हैं। बताया कि रहा है कि कोरोना जांच का टारगेट पूरा करने और जिले में कोरोना जांच मेें ज्यादातर लोगों को निगेटिव दिखाने के लिए कोरोना टेस्ट कराए बगैर ही लोगों के मोबाइल नंबर पर गलत निगेटिव रिपोर्ट बनाकर मैसेज भेजने का घिनौना खेल खेला जा रहा है। दरअसल जिले में कार्यरत एएनएम को प्रतिदिन करीब 30 लाेगों का कोरोना टेस्ट करने का टारगेट दिया जाता है। टारगेट को पूरा करने के लिए स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों एवं आशा के मदद से कई एएनएम ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के लोगों का नाम पता के साथ मोबाइल नंबर उपलब्ध करवा कर बिना टेस्ट किए स्वास्थ्य विभाग के मदद से मोबाइल पर कोरोना निगेटिव का रिपोर्ट भेजवा देती है।

बलहा में आई जांच रिपोर्ट।
बिना जांच कराए एक दर्जन लोगों को भेज दी कोरोना की रिपोर्ट

सदर प्रखंड के बलहा में एक दर्जन से अधिक लोगों के मोबाइल पर बिना टेस्ट करवाए कोरोना जांच का रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आया है। बलहा के शंकर मुखिया, कन्हैया कुमार, रघुनाथ मुखिया, विभाष कुमार झा, मयंक माधव झा सहित दर्जनों लोगों के मोबाइल पर यह मैसेज आया है। जबकि इनमें से किसी ने भी कोरोना की जांच नहीं करवाई है। बलहा वार्ड 10 के निवासी संतोष मुखिया ने बताया कि 30 अक्टूबर को बलहा वार्ड के निवासी विजय कामत जिनकी पत्नी आशा कर्मी है वे मेरे पास आकर बोले 20-25 जान पहचान के लोगों का आप नंबर दीजिए। जो शारीरिक रूप से स्वस्थ हो। हमने जब नंबर लेने का कारण जानना चाहा तो बोले आपलोगों के हित का ही काम है। लेकिन अभी पूरी बात नहीं बता सकते। बस आप नंबर दे दीजीए। मैंने जब कहा कि बिना कारण जाने कैसे नंबर दे दें तो बोलने लगे नंबर ही मांग रहे हैं न कुछ गलत तो नहीं कर रहे। नंबर लेने के लिए करीब आधे घंटे तक मुझे झूठे प्रलोभन देते रहे। फिर मैंने सोचा गांव का ही आदमी है नंबर ही मांग रहा है। नंबर देने में क्या जा रहा है। मैंने अपने परिवार के 5 लोगों का नंबर दे दिया। जिसके बाद 2 नवंबर को सबके मोबाइल पर कोरोना टेस्ट में निगेटिव पाए जाने की सूचना प्राप्त हुई। जबकि हमलोगों ने कोरोना जांच करवाई ही नहीं थी।

सीएस को दिया आवेदन।
आवेदन पर विभाग संज्ञान लेता तो रुक जाती हड़कत
मैसेज आने से परेशान लोगों ने कई बार स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों की इसकी सूचना देकर चल रहे धोखाधड़ी के मामले से अवगत करवाने का प्रयास किया लेकिन कोई फायदा नहीं हुआ। मामले को लेकर बिहार प्रदेश जनता दल युनाइटेड के समाज सुधारक सेनानी प्रकोष्ठ के प्रदेश महासचिव केशव कुमार झा ने भी सिविल सर्जन को पत्र लिखकर मामले से अवगत कराते हुए जांच के आदेश की मांग की थी। लेकिन कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई।
आवेदन आने पर इसकी जांच के आदेश दिए गए
मामले में मुझे सिर्फ एक आवेदन प्राप्त जरूर हुआ है। आवेदक का आरोप था कि बिना जांच के मेरे नंबर पर कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने की रिपोर्ट भेज दी गई है। मामले को लेकर जांच के आदेश दिए गए हैं।
-डॉ. इंद्रजीत प्रसाद, प्रभारी सीएस।

