पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धर्म-अध्यात्म:आज से देवोत्थान एकादशी के साथ शुरू होगा शुभ लग्न

करजाईन42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कार्तिक शुक्ल पक्ष की एकादशी को मनाया जाता है देवोत्थान व्रत

धर्म शास्त्रों के अनुसार कार्तिक शुक्ल पक्ष की एकादशी को मनाया जाने वाला श्रीहरी प्रवोधिनि यानी देवोत्थान एकादशी आज बुधवार को होगा।देवोत्थान एकादशी के साथ ही सभी प्रकार के शुभ लग्न शुरू हो जाते हैं। इस पर्व के विधि-विधान एवं कथा के बारे में गौसपुर निवासी पंडित धर्मेंद्रनाथ ने बताया कि देवोत्थान एकादशी के दिन किसी भी जातक द्वारा पूर्ण निष्ठा एवं विधि-विधान से व्रत एवं उपवास कर पूजा करने से 100 अश्वमेध यज्ञ और 100 राजसूय यज्ञ के बराबर फलों की प्राप्ति होती है। आषाढ़ शुक्ल पक्ष के एकादशी को शंखासुर नामक राक्षस का संहार कर भगवान बिष्णु 4 मास के लिए क्षीरसागर में सोने चले गए थे। उसी दिन से कार्तिक शुक्ल पक्ष एकादशी यानी देवोत्थान एकादशी के दिन देवताओं को जगाए जाने का विधान है। धर्मेंद्र शास्त्री ने बताया कि धर्म शास्त्रों में इस पर्व का विशेष महत्व बताया गया है। भगवान विष्णु को धरती पर सभी जीवों का पालक बताया गया है। उनके विभिन्न रूप हैं और हर रूप का अपना अलग महत्व है। इसी में एक शालिग्राम रूप की इस दिन पूजा-अर्चना की जाती है।

प्रसाद पर तुलसी पत्ते का चढ़ना भी इस दिन से जुड़ा है, तुलसी विवाह की भी है परंपरा
आचार्य ने बताया कि प्रातः काल में स्नान करके शंखनाद, ढोल-नगाड़े के साथ वेद मंत्रोच्चारण कर नृत्य, भजन, कीर्तन कर देवेश्वर श्रीविष्णु को निंद्रा से जगाकर उनकी पूजा-अर्चना करें। शाम में तुलसी के वैवाहिक विधि को संपन्न करें। इस दिन की एकादशी को परम पुण्य माना जाता है। इस दिन के शाम के समय आंगन में लगे तुलसी के पौधे के पास गन्ने का मंडप बनाकर नारायण स्वरूप शालिग्राम की मूर्ति की स्थापना करने एवं उनकी शादी संपन्न करने से परमधाम की प्राप्ति होती है। बिना तुलसी दल के पूजा से बिष्णु का पूजन अधूरा माना जाता है। हिंदू धर्म ग्रंथ के अनुसार इसी दिन से यज्ञ, विवाह मुहूर्त, उपनयन सहित सभी प्रकार के धार्मिक व मांगलिक कार्यों की शुरुआत की जाती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें