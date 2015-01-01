पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भास्कर फॉलोअप:शादी के पहले से पति-पत्नी में था प्रेम, दहेज के लिए हत्या को परिजनों ने झुठलाया

सुपौल42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हुलास में पत्नी को गोली मार हत्या व पति की आत्महत्या का मामला

राघोपुर थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत हुलास पंचायत वार्ड 07 में रविवार की शाम पत्नी की गोली मारकर हत्या करने के बाद पति द्वारा खुद को भी गोली मार कर आत्महत्या करने का मामला लोगों के गले नहीं उतर रहा है। मामले को लेकर जिला मुख्यालय स्थित भेलाही निवासी मृृतका के पति चंदन कुमार के परिजनों के बयान सामने आने के बाद आत्महत्या का रहस्य उलझता नजर आ रहा है। मालूम हो कि पुलिस ने शव को देखने के बाद प्रथम दृष्ट्या पत्नी की हत्या के बाद पति द्वारा आत्महत्या किए जाने की आशंका जाहिर की गई थी। वहीं, लड़की की मां ने लड़के पर दहेज में बाइक नहीं मिलने पर बेटी की गाेली मार हत्या करने का आरोप लगाया है। साथ ही दहेज साढ़े तीन लाख रुपए देने की भी बात कही थी। लेकिन चंदन के परिजनों ने दहेज में रुपए देने की बात से साफ इंकार किया है। चंदन का पोस्टमार्टम कराने सदर अस्पताल पहुंचे परिजनों ने बताया कि शादी के पहले से दोनाें में प्रेम संबंध था और घर में विरोध के बाद भी चंदन ने शादी की थी। शादी में कोई दहेज नहीं दिया गया था और न ही कभी चंदन ने बाइक की मांग की थी। दोनों के बीच कोई तनाव की बात भी कभी हमलोगों के सामने नहीं आई। लड़की ससुराल में नहीं रह रही थी तो चंदन ही उसके घर पर जाकर रहने लगा था। परिजनों ने बताया कि यह बात सही है कि लड़की को बच्चा नहीं हो रहा था। लेकिन इसको लेकर भी ससुराल वालों से तनाव नहीं था। ऐसे में पत्नी को गोली मार कर खुद भी आत्महत्या करने की बात लोगों को हजम नहीं हो रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें