20 रुपए के गुटखे के लिए मार डाला:सुपौल में ​​​​​​​गुटखा उधार में नहीं दिया तो किराना व्यवसायी के बेटे को मारी गोली, विरोध में NH जाम

त्रिवेणीगंज/ सुपौलएक घंटा पहले
घटना से आक्रोशित लोग दुर्गामंदिर के पास NH जाम कर हंगामा करने लगे। - Dainik Bhaskar
घटना से आक्रोशित लोग दुर्गामंदिर के पास NH जाम कर हंगामा करने लगे।
  • घटना त्रिवेणीगंज थाना क्षेत्र के मटकुरिया गांव की है
  • सोमवार की शाम हुआ था विवाद, मंगलवार सुबह हत्या

सुपौल में महज 20 रुपए का गुटखा उधार नहीं देने पर किराना व्यवसायी के बेटे की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। घटना त्रिवेणीगंज थाना क्षेत्र के मटकुरिया गांव में मंगलवाार सुबह करीब 10:30 बजे हुई। मृतक की पहचान कपिलदेव साह के छोटे बेटे मिथिलेश कुमार (28) के रूप में की गई है। घटना से आक्रोशित लोगों ने दुर्गा मंदिर चौक के पास NH 327E को जाम कर दिया। गुस्साए लोगों ने कुछ दुकानों को तोड़फोड़ कर क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया। हंगामा खत्म करवाने गई पुलिस से भी लोग उलझ गए और हाथापाई लगे। पुलिस गुस्साए लोगों को समझाने की कोशिश कर रही है। प्रदर्शन के कारण करीब 3 घंटे से हाइवे पर आवागमन पूरी तरह बाधित हो गया है।

सोमवार शाम हुआ था विवाद

मृतक के बड़े भाई सर्वेश कुमार ने बताया कि सोमवार की शाम उनके दुकान पर बाइक सवार 3 बदमाश आए थे, तभी उनके पिता दुकान पर थे। बदमाशों ने उधार में 20 रुपए का गुटखा मांगा। पिता ने उधार में गुटखा देने से मना किया तो विवाद करने लगे। इसके बाद स्थानीय लोगों द्वारा समझाने पर बदमाश वहां से चले गए। सर्वेश ने बताया कि मंगलवार सुबह 10:04 बजे बदमाश फिर से दुकान पर पहुंचे। दुकान पर मैं अपने छोटे भाई के साथ था। बदमाशों ने पूछा कल मुझे गाली कौन दे रहा था। मैंने कहा कि आपको गलतफहमी हुई है। तभी बदमाश गाली-गलौज करने लगे। विरोध किया तो हमदोनों भाइयों को पीटने लगे। इसी बीच एक बदमाश ने पिस्टल निकालकर मिथिलेश के सीने में गोली दाग दी और फरार हो गए। घायल मिथिलेश ने अस्पताल जाने के दौरान रास्ते में ही दम तोड़ दिया।

हंगामा कर रहे हैं स्थानीय लोग

इधर, घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल त्रिवेणीगंज पहुंची। पुलिस शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजने लगी। लेकिन, आक्रोशित लोगों ने शव को ले जाने से मना कर दिया और शव को हाइवे पर रखकर जाम कर दिया। त्रिवेणीगंज थानेदार संदीप कुमार सिंह के अनुसार लोगों को समझाया जा रहा है लेकिन वे सड़क पर डटे हुए हैं। पुलिस ने उन्हें बदमाशों का गिरफ्तारी का आश्वासन भी दिया। लेकिन वे नहीं माने और उपद्रव मचाने लगे। आसपास के थाना की पुलिस से मदद मांगी गई है। पुलिस मामले में आगे की कार्रवाई कर रही है।

