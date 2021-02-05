पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुपौल में 17 घंटे बाद टूटा जाम:किराना के थोक व्यवसायी की हत्या के विरोध में बाजार बंद, NH 106 और NH 327 E से 17 घंटे बाद हटा जाम

सुपौलएक घंटा पहले
हत्या के विरोध में उमड़ी व्यवसायियों की भीड़। - Dainik Bhaskar
हत्या के विरोध में उमड़ी व्यवसायियों की भीड़।
  • दुकान में घुसकर लूटपाट का विरोध करने पर अपराधियों ने जमकर की थी गोलीबारी एनएच-106 व एनएच-327 ई को जगह-जगह गुस्साए व्यवसायियों ने किया जाम

सुपौल में किराना के थोक व्यवसायी की हत्या के 17 घंटे बाद NH 106 और NH 327 E से जाम हटा। मौत से आक्रोशित व्यवसायियों ने जमकर प्रदर्शन किया। SDPO इंद्र प्रकाश और SDM मनीष कुमार के आने के बाद व्यवसायियों को समझा-बुझाकर जाम हटवाया गया। विरोध में महेशपुर सहित शहर के कई बाजार बंद रहे। देर रात तक धरना पर बैठे लोगों ने NH को ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली से जाम कर दिया। सुबह हजारों की संख्या में लोग NH पर इकट्ठे हो गए और प्रदर्शन करने लगे।
बंद रहे बाजार, 17 घंटे बाद हटा जाम
हत्या के विरोध में महेशपुर सहित कई बाजार बंद रहे। हत्या से लोगों में आक्रोश है, जिसके कारण शहर की सभी दुकानें नहीं खुलीं। कटिंग चौक, पिपरा बाजार, श्याम नगर, थुमहा बाजार को शुक्रवार को बंद कर दिया गया। इस दौरान आक्रोशित लोगों ने NH 106 और NH 327 E को देर रात से ही जाम कर रखा था। लगातार 17 घंटे बाद SDPO और SDM के समझाने-बुझाने के बाद जाम खत्म हुआ। व्यवसायियों ने हत्या के बाद रात में NH पर ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली लगाकर सड़क को जाम किया। इसके बाद सुबह-सुबह ही हजारों की संख्या में व्यवसायी धरनास्थल पर पहुंच गए। गुरुवार रात 8 बजे से लेकर शुक्रवार दोपहर 1 बजे तक सड़क जाम रहा।

ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली से किया NH को जाम।
ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली से किया NH को जाम।

SIT का हुआ गठन
सुपौल के SP मनोज कुमार ने बताया कि मामले की पड़ताल के लिए SIT का गठन किया गया है। पूछताछ चल रही है। महेशपुर में एक पुलिस कैंप लगा दी गई है। सुपौल के पिपरा थाना क्षेत्र के महेशपुर चौक पर गुरुवार देर शाम करीब 7:30 बजे किराना दुकान में डकैती करने पहुंचे 3 बाइक पर सवार 7 अपराधियों ने व्यवसायी समेत 4 लोगों को गोली मार दी थी। इसमें व्यवसायी के बड़े बेटे गोविंद चौधरी की मौत हो गई थी, जबकि व्यवसायी शंभू चौधरी, छोटे बेटे गौतम और स्टाफ श्याम कुमार की हालत गंभीर है। भीड़भाड़ वाली महेशपुर चौक पर अपराधी तांडव मचाकर आराम से भाग निकले। पिपरा थाने की पुलिस ने घटनास्थल से 3 खोखा बरामद की थी।

