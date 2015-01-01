पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दुर्घटना:ट्रक से टकराई कार, तीन लोग जख्मी

बलुआ बाजारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भीमपुर सड़क दुर्घटना में जख्मी महिला। भीमपुर थाना में लगी ट्रक।
  • भीमपुर थाना के एनएच-57 पर कट के समीप की दुर्घटना

भीमपुर थाना क्षेत्र के एनएच-57 पर शुक्रवार को एक कट के समीप घुमाने के दाैरान ट्रक और कार की जबरदस्त टक्कर हाे गई। इस घटना में कार सवार तीन लोग जख्मी हो गए। जबकि कार बुरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। वहीं सूचना पर पहुंची भीमपुर पुलिस ने ट्रक को अपने कब्जे में लेकर जांच में जुट गई है। इधर, घटना के बाद आसपास के लोग घटनास्थल पर जमा हो गए और सभी जख्मियों को इलाज हेतु नरपतगंज पीएचसी में भर्ती कराया। बहरहाल, सभी जख्मी का इलाज नरपतगंज हॉस्पिटल में किया जा रहा है। जानकारी के अनुसार बिना नंबर की कार छातापुर ओर से फारबिसगंज की ओर जा रही थी। इसी क्रम में थाना क्षेत्र के महज 100 मीटर पूरब एक कटिंग पर गाड़ी पार कर रहा था। उसी क्रम में सिमराही की ओर से आ रही ट्रक जीजे 12 एटी 8613 तेज गति के कारण कार में जबरदस्त टक्कर हो गई। जिस कारण कार में सवार 46 वर्षीय प्रमोद कुमार, 35 वर्षीय रूबी देवी व 50 वर्षीय वीणा देवी जख्मी हो गई। हालांकि इस बीच ग्रामीणों ने घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर सभी जख्मियों को होस्पिटल भेज दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें