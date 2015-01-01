पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोलीबारी:साइड नहीं देने पर कार सवार लोगों ने मैजिक ड्राइवर पर की फायरिंग, पीटा

सुपौल40 मिनट पहले
गिरफ्तार अभियुक्त।
  • ग्रामीणों ने एक आरोपी को पकड़कर पुलिस को सौंपा, जख्मी भर्ती

मैजिक पर बैंड-बाजा लेकर शादी से लौट रहे मैजिक ड्राइवर द्वारा एक स्कार्पियो को साइड देने में देरी होने पर स्कार्पियो सवार लोगों ने उसके साथ मारपीट की। एक गोली ड्राइवर पर चलाई, जो उसे नहीं लगी। जानकारी के अनुसार पीड़ित सदर थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत बैरो वार्ड-3 निवासी पवन कामत है। पीड़ित पवन कामत ने बताया कि वो सोमवार को शादी में बैंड-बाजा लेकर पिपरा थाना क्षेत्र के बसहा गए थे। उधर से सुबह करीब 4 बजे लौटने के दौरान सदर थाना क्षेत्र के कटैया के पास आगे से आ रही एक स्कार्पियो व एक कार ने डीपर देकर साइड मांगा। सड़क पर निर्माण कार्य चालू रहने के कारण सड़क की चौड़ाई कम हो गई है। इस वजह से साइड देने में समय लग गया। जिस पर कार व स्कार्पियो में सवार लोगों ने उतरकर मेरे साथ मारपीट की। मेरे द्वारा हंगामा करने पर अासपड़ोस के लोगों की भीड़ इकट्ठा होने लगी। लोगों को इकट्ठा होते देख सभी भागने लगे। भागने की हड़बड़हाट में एक व्यक्ति गाड़ी पर नहीं चढ़ सका, जिसे ग्रामीणों ने पकड़ कर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। गंभीर रूप से जख्मी पवन को ग्रामीणों ने सदर अस्पताल लाया। सदर थानाध्यक्ष दीनानाथ मंडल ने बताया कि एक को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। उसने अपना नाम अभिनव सिंह बताया है। यह सदर थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत परसौनी वार्ड-14 का निवासी है।

