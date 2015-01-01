पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सहयोग की अपेक्षा:राम मंदिर निर्माण से समरस और एकरस समाज के निर्माण का मिल रहा संदेश : पंडित जीवेश्वर मिश्र

सुपौल42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • धतालदास ठाकुरबाड़ी में विहिप के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष ने की बैठक

विश्व हिंदू परिषद द्वारा आयोजित राम जन्मभूमि पर भव्य मंदिर निर्माण के लिए संपूर्ण देश में व्यापक जनसंपर्क अभियान चल रहा है। इसी के तहत मंगलवार को जिला मुख्यालय स्थित धतालदास ठाकुरबाड़ी में विहिप के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष पंडित जीवेश्वर मिश्र ने विहिप के कार्यकर्ताओं एवं लोगों को राम मंदिर निर्माण एवं योजना संबंधित बात कही। उन्होंने कहा कि संपूर्ण देश में 4 लाख गांवों में संपर्क अभियान चलाना है। संघ विचारधारा के सभी लोग संपर्क करेंगे। भारत की आबादी के अगर 1 प्रतिशत राम भक्तों की बातें हैं तो 55 करोड लोगों में यह संदेश जाए कि राम ने निषादराज को गले लगाया, राम ने शबरी के जूठे बेर खाए, राम ने गिद्ध राज को उद्धार किया। इस बात को लेकर समरस समाज, एकरस समाज का निर्माण होगा। दस से लेकर हजारों रुपए चंदा के रूप में धन संग्रह किया जाएगा। इस धन से राम जन्मभूमि पर भव्य मंदिर निर्माण होगा। अभी 67 एकड़ जमीन राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र व्यास के पास आ गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि 108 एकड़ जमीन में यह भव्य मंदिर निर्माण होगा और उसमें फाइव स्टार होटल भी बनेगा, वर्ल्ड क्लास सिटी भी बनेगा, अयोध्या वर्ल्ड क्लास रेलवे स्टेशन भी बनेगा, वर्ल्ड क्लास एयरपोर्ट अयोध्या का बनेगा। ताकि विश्व के लोग जब कहेंगे भारत जाऊंगा तो सबसे पहले वह अयोध्या राम जी का दर्शन करेंगे, उसके बाद और कुछ करेंगे। निर्माण में सभी के पैसे लगना चाहिए ताकि सबके मन में यह भाव उत्पन्न हो कि मेरे पैसे से राम मंदिर बना है। इसके लिए हर व्यक्ति से संपर्क करेंगे। यह योजना 15 जनवरी से 27 फरवरी तक संपूर्ण देश में चलेगी। मौके पर संघ के सह जिला संचालक संतोष अग्रवाल, जिला कार्यवाह आदित्यनाथ झा, विहिप के क्षेत्रीय धर्म प्रसार प्रमुख जवाहर झा, विभाग अध्यक्ष रणधीर सिन्हा, विभाग मंत्री शारदाकान्त झा, बजरंग दल के जिला संयोजक मुकेश यादव, भाजपा के महामंत्री मनोज कुमार, सुमन झा, महेश देव, धीरेंद्र धीर सहित सैकड़ों रामभक्त उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें