पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

परेशानी:खराब माेबाइल नेटवर्क से उपभोक्ता हो रहे परेशान

करजाईन3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

खराब मोबाइल नेटवर्क से करजाईन के उपभोक्ता परेशान है। हालत यह है कि किसी बाजार में जियो का टावर रहने के बाद भी बाजार तक में नेटवर्क सही ढंग से काम नहीं करता है। जिसके चलते उपभोक्ताओं को बात करने के लिये एवं इंटरनेट से संबंधित कार्य के लिए परेशान होना पड़ता है। इतना ही नहीं फोन पर बात करते समय कई बार फोन कट जाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें