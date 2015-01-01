पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्णय:छठ में कोरोना गाइडलाइन का करना होगा पालन : एसडीएम

वीरपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पदाधिकारियों के साथ बैठक करते एसडीएम कुमार सत्येंद्र यादव।
  • वीरपुर में छठ घाट की सुरक्षा व सफाई को ले एसडीएम ने की अनुमंडल स्तरीय बैठक

छठ पर्व मनाने को लेकर एसडीएम कुमार सत्येंद्र यादव की अध्यक्षता में उनके ही कार्यालय वेश्म में अनुमंडल क्षेत्र के सामान्य प्रशासन और पुलिस के पदाधिकारियों के साथ मंगलवार को बैठक आयोजित की गई। बैठक में क्षेत्र के विभिन्न छठ घाट की सफाई, सुरक्षा व पर्व के दौरान शांति व्यवस्था से संबंधित चर्चा की गई। बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए एसडीएम श्री कुमार ने कहा कि कोरोना के बीच छठ पूजा के लिए सरकार के द्वारा विशेष गाइडलाइन जारी किए गए है। जिसका सभी को शत प्रतिशत पालन करना होगा। एसडीएम ने नगर पंचायत समेत बसन्तपुर, राघोपुर और प्रतापगंज प्रखंड के क्षेत्र में पड़ने वाले सभी छठ घाटो की स्थिति, साफ सफाई की व्यवस्था, प्रकाशीय व्यवस्था, गोताखोर का प्रबंध, छठव्रतियों के कपड़ा बदलने के स्थान, घाटो पर गहरे पानी का सीमांकन आदि की समीक्षा की। समीक्षा के दौरान यह बात सामने आई कि चुकी कोरोना को लेकर नेपाल सीमा पुरी तरह सील होने के कारण इस वर्ष छठ मनाने कोसी बराज नहीं जा सकेंगे।

घाटों की साफ-सफाई का जिम्मा नगर पंचायत को
अन्य छठ घाटों पर भीड़ भाड़ अधिक बढ़ने की संभावना जताई जा रही है। इसे देखते हुए लोगों से घरों में ही छठ पूजा करने का अनुरोध भी किया गया है और इसके लिए प्रचार-प्रसार करने की बात बताई गई। छठ घाटों पर सफाई की व्यवस्था करने की जिम्मेवारी नगर पंचायत के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी तथा बसन्तपुर प्रतापगंज ओर राघोपुर आरडीओ को दी गयी है। छठ घाटो की सुरक्षा के लिए संबंधित थानाध्यक्षों को सतर्क रहने और हर सम्भव व्यवस्था बनाये बनाये रखने की बात कही गई।

घाट पर सुरक्षा में मौजूद रहेंगे स्थानीय गोताखोर
बैठक में मौजूद सभी तीन अंचलों के सीओ को अपने क्षेत्र में उपलब्ध गोताखोरों की सहायता से तमाम छठ घाटों की सुरक्षा की जिम्मेवारी दी गई। एसडीएम ने कहा कि कोरोना को देखते हुये छठ घाटों पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, मास्क और सैनिटाइजर का प्रयोग करने को गंभीरता से लिया जाय। छठ घाट पर दो पहिया वाहन, चार पहिया वाहन के लिए घाट से अलग स्टैंड बनाने को भी सलाह दी गयी। बैठक में बसन्तपुर आरडीओ देवानंद कुमार सिंह, बसन्तपुर सीओ विद्यानन्द झा समेत राघोपुर व प्रतापगंज के आरडीओ और सीओ मौजूद रहे।

