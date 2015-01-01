पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधानसभा चुनाव:आज सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू होगी मतगणना दोपहर तीन बजे तक परिणाम आना संभव

सुपौलएक घंटा पहले
जांच को लेकर मतगणना केंद्र के मुख्य गेट पर लगाया गया मेटल डिटेक्टर।
  • त्रिस्तरीय सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच होगी पांचों विधानसभा के वोटों की गिनती
  • सबसे अंत में छातापुर विधानसभा का परिणाम आने की संभावना
  • 14 टेबल पर होगी हर विधानसभा की काउंटिंग, मतगणना केंद्र के आसपास आमलोग का जाना वर्जित

आज जिले के सभी पांच विधानसभा क्षेत्रों की मतगणना बीएसएस कॉलेज में सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू हो जाएगी। मतगणना को लेकर प्रशासनिक तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। जगह-जगह पर पैरा मिलिट्री फोर्स को तैनात किया गया है। हर जगह सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए गए हैं। प्रत्येक विधानसभा में मतगणना के लिए 14 टेबल लगाए गए हैं। सभी टेबल पर तीन पदाधिकारी रहेंगे। राउंडवार मतगणना का परिणाम पीए सिस्टम के माध्यम से डिग्री कॉलेज परिसर व आईटीआई कॉलेज परिसर में सुनाया जाएगा। मतगणना केंद्र की ओर वाहन लेकर आने पर पूर्ण रोक लगा दी गई है। वाहन लगाने के लिए डिग्री कॉलेज व आईटीआई कॉलेज परिसर को चिह्नित किया गया है। कोई व्यक्ति जहां पर वाहन लगाएंगे, वहीं से मतों की गिनती सुनेंगे। जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह डीएम महेन्द्र कुमार व एसपी मनोज कुमार ने संयुक्त रूप से आदेश निर्गत किया है। कहा है कि विजय जुलूस व रैली पर रोक लगा दी गई है। उल्लंघन करने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। डीएम सह निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी महेन्द्र कुमार ने बताया कि कोरोना को लेकर इस बार हर विधानसभा के वोटों की गिनती के लिए 14-14 टेबल लगाए गए हैं। तीन स्तरीय सुरक्षा की व्यवस्था की गई है। कैम्पस से बाहर तक सख्त सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की गई है।

त्रिवेणीगंज विधानसभा का रिजल्ट पहले आना संभव
पहले त्रिवेणीगंज विधानसभा का रिजल्ट आ सकता है। यहां कुल 400 बूथ पर मतदान हुआ। सबसे अंत में छातापुर विस का परिणाम आने की संभावना है। क्योंकि यहां 429 बूथों पर मतदान हुआ था। दूसरे नंबर पर पिपरा विस का परिणाम आ सकता है। यहां कुल 404 बूथों पर मतदान हुआ था। तीसरे नंबर पर सुपौल विस का परिणाम आने की संभावना है। यहां 406 बूथ पर मतदान हुआ था। चौथे नंबर पर निर्मली विधानसभा के 420 बूथों के वोटों की गिनती होगी।

बूथों की संख्या बढ़ने से रिजल्ट आने में होगी देरी
कोरोना के कारण चुनाव में बूथों की संख्या में इजाफ किया गया था। जिसके कारण काउंटिंग में भी अधिक समय लगने की संभावना है। इस बार अधिक राउंड में वोटों की गिनती होगी। समझने के लिए यदि छातापुर विधानसभा में 429 मतदान केंद्र है तो वहां एक राउंड में 14 इवीएम के जरिए गणना होगी। इस तरह से देखें तो 30 राउंड में गणना पूरी होती दिख रही है। मतलब सबसे अधिक समय लगने की संभावना है।

वज्रगृह व आससपास मतगणना की पूरी सुरक्षा अर्ध सैनिक बल के जिम्मे
मतगणना की पूरी सुरक्षा पैरा मिलिट्री फोर्स के जिम्मे दी गई है। इसके कारण बीएसएस कॉलेज जाने वाली सड़क के दोनों मुहाने किशनपुर-सुपौल पथ और आईटीआई कॉलेज रोड के मुख्य द्वार से लेकर बाउंड्री तक सुरक्षा की घेराबंदी की गई है। ताकि कहीं से कोई भी परिंदा पर ना मार सके। हर जगह पारा मिलिट्री फोर्स के जवान को तैनात किया गया है।

मतगणना केंद्र में जाने के लिए मेटल डिटेक्टर से होकर गुजरना पड़ेगा
मंगलवार को बीएसएस कॉलेज मतगणना केंद्र में प्रवेश करने वाले मतगणना एजेंट से लेकर प्रत्याशी सहित अन्य सक्षम प्राधिकार प्राप्त लोगों को मेटल डिटेक्टर से होकर गुजरना पड़ेगा। किसी भी आपत्तिजनक वस्तुओं के साथ प्रवेश पर पूरी तरह रोक रहेगा। मुख्य द्वार पर अ‌र्द्धसैनिक बलों की तैनाती के साथ-साथ दंडाधिकारी की प्रतिनियुक्ति प्रत्येक ड्रॉप गेट पर की गई है।

सीसीटीवी कैमरे की नजर में करवाई जाएगी हॉल में मतों की गिनती
मतगणना हॉल सहित परिसर में सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए गए हैं। बिना अनुमति एवं प्रवेश पत्र के कोई भी व्यक्ति मतगणना हॉल एवं वज्रगृह की ओर प्रवेश नहीं करेगा।

