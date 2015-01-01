पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:छठ काे लेकर बाजार में बढ़ी भीड़, पुलिस बलाें की तैनाती के बाद भी लगा जाम

वीरपुर2 घंटे पहले
हटिया बाजार में लगी जाम, जाम को हटाते पुलिस के जवान।

चार दिवसीय छठ पर्व को लेकर एएसपी के द्वारा जारी किए गए बड़े वाहनों के मुख्य बाजार में प्रवेश निषेध के बावजूद पर्व में खरीददारी को लेकर अनुमंडल मुख्यालय बाजार के मेन रोड और हटिया चौक पर लोगो की भीड़ लगी रही। भीड़ इस कदर बढा हुआ था पैदल चलना तो दूर, खड़ा होने की जगह नहीं थी। हालांकि बढ़ती भीड़ भाड़ के मद्देनजर जगह जगह पुलिस के जवानों की तैनाती की गई थी फिर भी अधिक भीड़ भाड़ होने के कारण सड़क पर जाम लगा रहा। वही प्रशासन के द्वारा लगाए गए पुलिस बल के जवानों ने जगह जगह पर लोगो को सड़क के दोनों ओर पंक्तिबद्ध करते दिखे। गौरतलब है कि चार दिवसीय छठ पर्व में दूसरे दिन यानी गुरुवार को खरना पर्व को लेकर अनुमंडल मुख्यालय बाजार में आसपास के लगभग पांच दर्जन से अधिक गांव के लोग पर्व को लेकर विभिन्न सामान की खरीददारी करते हैं। गुरुवार को अंतिम खरीददारी है। खरना के बाद शुक्रवार को छठव्रती अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ देंगे। वही शनिवार को उदयगामी भास्कर को अर्घ के साथ ही चार दिवसीय लोक आस्था के महापर्व का समापन हो जाएगा।

